Casting Director Nick Wilkinson Passes Away at 69

A look back at the influential career of Nick Wilkinson.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023 Photo 3 These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023
Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179 Photo 4 Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179

Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries

Casting Director Nick Wilkinson Passes Away at 69 Deadline has reported that casting director Nick Wilkinson has passed away at the age of 69 from a heart attack. 

Wilkinson was a casting director for ABC Television and Theatre Communications Group, which was known in the 1980’s as ‘Central Casting’ for regional theaters across America. Wilkinson was also a casting director for the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. 

As a casting director, Wilkinson helped actors such as Bruce Willis and Sarah Michelle Gellar begin their careers in the entertainment industry. 

When Wilkson retired from casting, he went on to write TV episodes and plays. 

Donations in Wilkinson’s memory can be made to Animal Haven of Asheville, NC: http://animalhavenofasheville.org

Read the full story HERE



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Actor Sir Michael Gambon Dies Aged 82 Photo
Actor Sir Michael Gambon Dies Aged 82

Sir Michael Gambon, who had an acting career that took him from Laurence Olivier’s nascent National Theatre to screen roles in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 82.

2
Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97 Photo
Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97

Rose Gregorio, a Tony nominee for her performance in The Shadow Box, has passed away at the age of 97. 

3
Frank Owens, Musical Director For ITS SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO, Dies Photo
Frank Owens, Musical Director For IT'S SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO, Dies

Frank Owens, Broadway Musical Virtuoso, Former Musical Director for 'It's Showtime at the Apollo' Dies. A pianist for nearly seven decades, Owens backed talent on Broadway stages, recording studios and TV sets – backing artists from Lena Horne to The Washington Ballet.

4
Video: Remembering Michael McGrath Photo
Video: Remembering Michael McGrath

Veteran actor Michael McGrath passed away at the age of 65. With these videos, we are remembering McGrath with highlights from some of his greatest onstage moments.

More Hot Stories For You

Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World TourInitial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 9th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 9th, 2023
VIDEO: Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THATVIDEO: Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT
Video: Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICALVideo: Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL

Videos

Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Watch Imelda Staunton In THE CROWN Final Season Teaser Video
Watch Imelda Staunton In THE CROWN Final Season Teaser
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Video
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You