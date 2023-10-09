Casting Director Nick Wilkinson Passes Away at 69

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Deadline has reported that casting director Nick Wilkinson has passed away at the age of 69 from a heart attack.

Wilkinson was a casting director for ABC Television and Theatre Communications Group, which was known in the 1980’s as ‘Central Casting’ for regional theaters across America. Wilkinson was also a casting director for the Goodman Theatre in Chicago.

As a casting director, Wilkinson helped actors such as Bruce Willis and Sarah Michelle Gellar begin their careers in the entertainment industry.

When Wilkson retired from casting, he went on to write TV episodes and plays.

Donations in Wilkinson’s memory can be made to Animal Haven of Asheville, NC: http://animalhavenofasheville.org

