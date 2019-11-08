Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of HAZING U: A MODERN GREEK TRAGEDY

LA TI DO Productions has announced the multicultural cast for the world premiere of Hazing U: A Modern Greek Tragedy, a new play penned by Zachary Harris Martin - also playing the role of Ezra. The cast features Alexander Rios (Off-Broadway's Pip's Island) as Chase, Benjamin Ubiñas as Scott, Matt Caccamo (Off-Broadway's Fiorello!) as Adam, Reginald Keith Jackson (Off-Boradway's Puffs) as Parker, and Samson Dubé as Axel.

The play takes place inside a frat house of a Michigan University. As the pledging process comes to an end and the first night of Hell Week begins, the events of one night will change the lives of everyone forever. Hazing U explores the malevolent underbelly that exists in American college fraternity life, and further exposes this nationwide epidemic that has long been overlooked.

This production is directed by Camp movie actor and Hairspray Broadway alum, turned writer-director, Steven Cutts, with David Robert Moore (War Horse) as associate director, and Courtney Reed (Aladdin, In the Heights) in a consulting role. Don Mike Mendoza of LA Ti DO serves as Executive Producer.

Prior to this, Hazing U had three closed door table reads in preparation for its upcoming mounting. The new work will be presented as part of NY Winterfest Festival, where it will play the Off-Off Broadway Hudson Guild Theatre. Shows will run Saturday December 28 @2:45pm, Friday January 3 @9pm, and Sunday January 5 @3:30pm.

Running Time: Approx. 82 Mins. (No Intermission)





