Carolines On Broadway Reopens With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

As part of New York City's great re-awakening and just in time for the summer season, Carolines on Broadway re-opened to the public for the first time this weekend since the pandemic, making it one of the first live entertainment venues to operate in Times Square. In honor of the re-opening, the iconic comedy club held a ribbon cutting today with Owner Caroline Hirsch, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, Comedian Yamaneika Saunders, and special guests Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and State Senator Brad Hoylman.

"I am proud to stand with and thank my fellow Brooklyn native, Senator Chuck Schumer, a stand-up guy who has been our industry's headliner and stood up for us with the passage of Save Our Stages, a life-line grant that will help the event, nightclub and entertainment industry get back on its feet," said Caroline Hirsch, Founder and Owner of Carolines on Broadway.

The inclusion of Save Our Stages as a part of the COVID relief package passed in December 2020 delivers $16 billion to help support live performance venues and cultural institutions significantly impacted by the pandemic. The legislation created a new Small Business Administration grant program eligible to such venues to provide temporarily relief to venues, employees, and entertainers for up to six months in efforts to keep independent live venues open for business.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again, independent venues, like Carolines on Broadway, are the beating heart of New York's cultural life and a driving force in the economy. These local businesses were among the first to shut down at the start of the pandemic, have struggled to stay afloat, and are among the last to reopen. The COVID package that I negotiated prioritizes the venues and everyone who supports them as the critical cultural hubs that they are. Because of the dedicated federal assistance to independent venues, we can gather again for comedy, music, theater, and movies, to once again enjoy the cultural institutions that have been around for generations," said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer.

"As NYC reawakens, we are so pleased to welcome back Carolines, one of our City's most iconic institutions and the perfect place to enjoy great comedy in New York City. Congratulations to Caroline Hirsch and the entire team at Carolines for bringing back this extraordinary gem to the Crossroads of the World," said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon.

"Hearing the laughter from Caroline's again is a huge step forward to NYC's recovery. Times Square has seen steady growth welcoming over 180,000 people a day to the neighborhood, but we won't be fully back until our iconic Times Square venues like Broadway and Carolines are re-opened. Thank you, Caroline, for taking this first and important step of putting the OPEN FOR BUSINESS sign back on your famous front door in the heart of Times Square," said Tom Harris, Acting President of the Times Square Alliance.

Carolines on Broadway reopened this weekend with headliner Donnell Rawlings whose six scheduled shows sold out; the club added an additional show Sunday night to meet demand.

Originally opened in 1982 as an intimate cabaret club in Chelsea, Carolines on Broadway in Times Square will soon celebrate 40 years as a woman-owned business and has become an iconic NYC cultural and entertainment institution, presenting emerging and legendary performers on stage including Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan, and many others; producing the popular New York Comedy Festival; and welcoming guests from around the world.

"I'm glad to join Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer, Caroline Hirsch and special guests to officially re-open Carolines on Broadway, a beloved and iconic New York City institution that has entertained our city and the world for nearly 40 years right here in Times Square," said Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer.

"Carolines on Broadway has been a Midtown institution for four decades. This club was an integral player in making Times Square the world's number one tourist destination, and its return signals the return of entertainment in the heart of our city. This year, the New York Senate Democratic Conference fought for and won more than $1 billion for small businesses and the arts in the State budget; making sure for-profits arts institutions were eligible for the Small Business Recovery Grant Program. I'm thankful that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer passed Save Our Stages at the federal level, which has been critical to the recovery from this devastating pandemic for New York's entertainment, nightlife and event industries," said New York State Senator Brad Hoylman.

"It's a great day in New York City to reopen Carolines on Broadway. After a difficult year, New Yorkers are eager to have a laugh again. I want to thank Senator Schumer for all his work on Save Our Stages and recovery efforts for our city," said Council Member Keith Powers.

As part of the re-opening, Carolines on Broadway will implement the most current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, including temperature checks upon arrival for all guests entering the venue, thorough sanitization before and between shows including high-touch surfaces, paperless menus via a QR code, and spaced seating for all shows which is sold by table only so that guests are seated only within each group. Carolines on Broadway will operate at reduced capacity.

