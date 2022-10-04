Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Carnegie Hall to Present 'Fall Family Day: String Fling' - Free Musical Extravaganza for Children Ages 3–10

Oct. 04, 2022  

On Saturday, November 5 from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute is inviting children ages 3-10 and their caregivers to the Hall's Resnick Education Wing for a free daylong open house as part of Fall Family Day: String Fling. This highly interactive, playful day will offer families a multitude of fun activities exploring string music from around the globe. Learn about the different sounds of string instruments, play games, listen to lively performances, and dance your heart out. Fall Family Day is a fun experience for the whole family, as children can explore their own creativity and learn alongside other children and families.

Admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis, and families are welcome to drop by for a visit or stay throughout the day for a musical experience of their choice. Performances of "Camille's Rainbow" from October 24-28 are another offering for families from Carnegie Hall this fall. For babies and toddlers (ages 0-2), this immersive event encourages creative play, as children explore a world of colors.

Highlights of Fall Family Day:

Performances


Join us for energetic live performances with Yacouba Sissoko featuring the kora and other West African string instruments. Special guest Marilyn Castillo will join Yacouba and his band for a performance infused with joy and soul. Then, move along with an interactive capoeira performance by Afro Brazil Arts.

Step Up to the Podium


Step up to the podium for your chance to conduct a mini-performance! Violist Nick Revel and cellist Hamilton Berry of the innovative PUBLIQuartet lead fun activities as participants learn about different sounds of string instruments, play games, and have the opportunity to conduct the duo.

Sound Journey

Travel on a calming sound journey in this peaceful deep listening experience featuring string and other instruments from around the world, led by Michele Schifferle-Marzulli and Eileen Moran.

String Fling Dance

Get your dancing shoes on to learn energetic contradances, square dances, waltzes, and more led by dance caller Megan Downes and backed by a lively string band featuring Kayla Williams, Hilary Hawke, Emily Eagen, and Saskia Lane.

Rhythms of the Berimbau

Learn about the history of the berimbau, the one-stringed instrument at the heart of the traditional Afro-Brazilian art form of capoiera. Join the capoiera band and play the berimbau, agogos, ganzuás, or pandeiros in this hands-on workshop with Afro Brazil Arts.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Fall Family Day: String Fling

WHEN: Saturday, November 5 from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing, 154 W. 57th Street

COST: Free

For the most up to date COVID-19 health and safety guidelines while visiting Carnegie Hall, please visit their website HERE.

Photo credit: Chris Lee

