Carly Hughes, Steven Cutts, and More Will Take Part in #SPEAKBLACKWALLSTREET Tonight

Broadway veterans Carly Hughes (American Wife, Pippin), Julian Elijah Martinez (Wu Tang: An American Saga), and Tony nominee Charl Brown (Motown), join creator and Camp film star Steven Cutts (Hairspray) along with others in a special tribute to Black Wall Street, the thriving Black commercial district of Tulsa, Oklahoma in the early 1900s. Commemorating this 100th year since its destruction, this spoken word tribute and online campaign titled #SPEAKBLACKWALLSTREET will include appearances by: Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Jonathan Burke, Tracee Beazer Barrett, Christine Horn, Candice Woods, Luka Ray Kain, DeQuina Moore, Borris Anthony York, Natalie Douglas, Sylvia MacCalla, Jonathan Burwell, Leslie Frye, Joy Ducree-Gregory, Iris Burress, Tiffany Lyn, Daniel Ayoola, Kandra Brown, Tiffany Johnson, Brian Streater, and musical arrangement by Demetrius Beverly.

The evening will also include the premiere of a previously taped staged reading (excerpt) of screenplay, Journey of the American Negro Motorist, written and directed by Mr. Cutts. The reading cast includes: Felicia Dinwiddie, Dashaun Young, Nasia LaShawn Thomas, Jeremy Woodard, Dominic Nolfi, Eric Poindexter, Jane Blass, Matthew S. Morgan, Trista Dollison, Rick Deslodge, Jenifer Jiles, Jackie Ball, and narration by Sean Bradford.

Journey of the American Negro Motorist follows two stories, one present day and one set in the early 1900s. The film examines how roads have been treacherous for black travelers throughout America's sordid racial history.

The free streaming event will premiere on YouTube at 7:00PM EST, Monday October 18th, 2021 with a runtime of approx. 64 minutes and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/speakblackwallstreet.