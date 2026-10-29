Carl Allen to Lead Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers Tribute at William Paterson University

Drummer and William Paterson University alumnus Carl Allen will lead an all-star jazz ensemble in a tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at the Shea Center for Performing Arts in Wayne, New Jersey.

The concert will celebrate the legacy of Blakey, the influential drummer and bandleader whose Jazz Messengers helped define the hard bop sound and launched the careers of numerous jazz musicians.

Allen will be joined by Donald Harrison on alto saxophone, Chris Lewis on tenor saxophone, Brian Lynch on trumpet, Benny Green on piano and Dezron Douglas on bass.

The program brings together musicians with connections to Blakey's ensembles and extensive careers as performers and recording artists. The concert will honor the musical traditions and collaborative spirit that established the Jazz Messengers as one of jazz's most influential groups.

As part of William Paterson University's Jazz Room series, the performance will also include a Sittin' In Meet-the-Artist session one hour before the concert. The pre-performance event, included with admission, offers audience members an opportunity to interact with the featured artists.

The concert will take place at the Shea Center for Performing Arts on the campus of William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey.

For tickets and additional information, visit wp-presents.org.

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