Calista Flockhart to Star in AN IDEAL HUSBAND at Huntington As Part of 2020-21 Season

The new season will kick off on July 28 at the Huntington Avenue Theatre with the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production What the Constitution Means to Me by Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck.

Starring Cassie Beck (Prelude to a Kiss at the Huntington, The Humans on Broadway) under the original direction of Obie Award winner Oliver Butler, this boundary-breaking play breathes new life into the Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. The second offering of the season continues at the Huntington Avenue Theatre with Golden Globe winner and three-time Emmy nominee Calista Flockhart ("Ally McBeal," The Birdcage) playing the scheming wife Mrs. Cheveley in Oscar Wilde's decadent romp An Ideal Husband helmed by the Huntington's own Norma Jean Calderwood Artistic Director Peter DuBois. A season of comedy begins at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA with an entirely different type of wicked woman in the Boston premiere of Jen Silverman's Witch, directed by Boston's Rebecca Bradshaw.



2021 begins with the world premiere of Common Ground Revisited, Kirsten Greenidge (Milk Like Sugar and Luck of the Irish at the Huntington) and Obie Award winner Melia Bensussen's (We All Fall Down and Awake and Sing! at the Huntington) collaborative stage adaption of Common Ground: A Turbulent Decade in the Lives of Three American Families. Featuring a cast of Boston natives, J. Anthony Lukas' Pulitzer Prize-winning history of race relations and desegregation in Boston is brought to life on stage through the contemporary lens of these beloved local artists.



Making its Boston debut at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA, Teenage Dick, written by Mike Lew (Tiger Style! at the Huntington), is a modern day imagining of Shakespeare's Richard III told through the gaze of a teenage boy with cerebral palsy. Produced in association with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, this production is a restaging of Moritz von Stuelpnagel's (Hand to God on Broadway) New York production at The Public Theater and features original cast members Gregg Mozgala and Shannon DeVido.



The last show of the 2020-2021 season at the Huntington Avenue Theatre will be the Boston premiere of the new musical Songbird written by Michael Kimmel, music & lyrics by Lauren Pritchard and directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Described as "a pretty ripping yarn about love, betrayal and the hunger for fame" (The New York Times), this rock/country musical tells the story of a promising country music talent struggling to step out from his famous mother's shadow. Closing out the season at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA is the Boston premiere of Hurricane Diane, a comedic commentary on climate change by Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George ([The Curious Case of] The Watson Intelligence) and directed by Jenny Koons (Speechless the new Blue Man Group North American Tour).



"From our country's Constitution to our city's legacy, from a return to the all-time wittiest playwright to a new musical with a great country western score -- each play next season has a powerful story and makes the Huntington a destination for theatre-goers both near and far," says Artistic Director Peter DuBois about the 2020-2021 season at the Huntington. These are plays that I connected with immediately. Humor, hope and the search for human connection propels the season - I also wanted lots of comedy and music, because we all need a laugh, and to be whisked off our feet sometimes."



In addition to the Huntington Theatre Company's offerings as part of their 2020-2021 subscription series, two "Huntington Presents" titles have been added as a part of the Huntington Avenue Theatre's summer programming. Direct from a sold-out West End Run, the Huntington Presents The Simon & Garfunkel Story, a concert-style biographical production about the multi-Grammy Award-winning pop-folk duo beginning June 16. Beginning July 9, Ruben Santiago-Hudson (August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean and Seven Guitars) returns to the Huntington in Lackawanna Blues an autobiographical one-man-show written, starring and directed by the Tony Award winner.



Huntington Theatre Company's 2020-2021 season will be the final full season in their historical gem, the Huntington Avenue Theatre before its transformation into Boston's first-class creative hub. The Huntington is on the brink of creating a culturally transformative scene at the gateway to the Avenue of the Arts that will serve all of Boston, a destination theatre that leads the country back to our city.



Pulitzer Prize Finalist

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

A Play by Heidi Schreck

Directed by Oliver Butler

Starring Cassie Beck

Avenue of the Arts / Huntington Avenue Theatre

July 28 - August 23, 2020



Direct from Broadway, the 2019 Tony-nominated Best Play and Pulitzer Prize finalist, What the Constitution Means to Me, by famed writer Heidi Schreck, arrives at the Huntington Avenue Theatre for a strictly limited engagement. Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-olda??Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed bya??Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations among countless other accolades.

Calista Flockhart in

AN IDEAL HUSBAND



by Oscar Wilde

Directed by Peter DuBois

Avenue of the Arts / Huntington Avenue Theatre

September 25 - October 18, 2020



Golden Globe winner and three-time Emmy Award nominee Calista Flockhart ("Ally McBeal," The Birdcage) stars in Oscar Wilde's inspired comedy about money, desire and the depths of deceit. At a sparkling party in a London home, the mysterious Mrs. Cheveley (Flockhart) slyly blackmails her host, threatening to reveal dark secrets unless she gets her way. Suddenly, her devious scheme sets off all kinds of potential shock waves involving social status, financial ruin and the essential reputation of an ideal husband. Directing is the Huntington's own Artistic Director Peter DuBois.

Boston Premiere

WITCH

by Jen Silverman

Directed by Rebecca Bradshaw

South End / Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA

October 16 - November 15, 2020



An up-to-the-second riff on a 1621 Jacobean tragicomedy, this fiendishly funny new play follows an alluring devil named Scratch who arrives in the country village of Edmonton, promising to make the darkest dreams of its locals come true in exchange for their souls. When he meets Elizabeth Sawyer, she should be the easiest to convince - she's an outcast, branded as a witch for years. So why does she resist Scratch's deal? This work by Jen Silverman will be directed by Boston's Rebecca Bradshaw.





World Premiere

COMMON GROUND REVISITED

Conceived by Melia Bensussen and Kirsten Greenidge

Adapted by Kirsten Greenidge

Directed by Melia Bensussen

Based in part on and inspired by the book Common Ground: A Turbulent Decade

in the Lives of Three American Families by J. Anthony Lukas

Originally commissioned by and developed with ArtsEmerson

Avenue of the Arts / Huntington Avenue Theatre

January 8 - February 7, 2021



Inspired by the classic Pulitzer Prize-winning nonfiction book, this riveting and intricately woven world premiere play brings Boston's history to life, culminating in three families' experiences in court-mandated busing. Diverse in both race and class, what can these families' experiences tell us about our own time...especially when Boston Public Schools were more segregated in 2019 than they were in 1974. Developed with ArtsEmerson, this unique work comes from Obie winners Melia Bensussen (We All Fall Down, Awake and Sing! at the Huntington) and Kirsten Greenidge (Our Daughters, Like Pillars and Luck of the Irish at the Huntington). The New York Times praises the book as "an epic of American city life."

Boston Premiere

TEENAGE DICK

by Mike Lew

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel

Produced in association with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

South End / Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA

February 19 - March 21, 2021



As the winter formal gives way to glorious spring fling in Roseland High School, we enter the world of Mike Lew's darkly funny, modern-day spin on Richard III. Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand to God on Broadway) directs this ruthless and hilarious new play about a young man who, after years of torment by his classmates for his cerebral palsy, decides to campaign for student body president. But is it better to be loved or feared? And how far will he go to realize his ambition? The New York Times cheers "moving, exciting and profoundly eye-opening." This production features original Off Broadway cast members Gregg Mozgala and Shannon DeVido.

Boston Premiere

SONGBIRD

Written by Michael Kimmel

Music & Lyrics by Lauren Pritchard

Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch

Presented by special arrangement with Allison Bressi and Diana Buckhantz

Avenue of the Arts / Huntington Avenue Theatre

March 12 - April 4, 2021



In a small bar outside Nashville, Tennessee, aspiring songwriter Dean Trip is at a crossroads. After years of battling his demons, he finally has a chance to change his course. Tonight, brings the opportunity to make a name for himself in the music world, out from under the massive shadow of his mother, fading country star Tammy Trip. But, will she help him, or push him to the side as she attempts to reclaim the spotlight for herself? Driven by a rock/country score, Songbird asks the question- what, or who, are you willing to sacrifice to get everything you've ever wanted?

Boston Premiere

HURRICANE DIANE

by Madeleine George

Directed by Jenny Koons

South End / Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA

May 21 - June 20, 2021

Batten down the hatches! A high-intensity force of nature is blowing into town: Hurricane Diane, the roof-raising new comedy by Pulitzer Prize-finalist Madeleine George. In the suburbs of the Garden State, the Greek God Dionysus returns from the heavens in the guise of a butch gardener named Diane, who's hell-bent on reversing climate change and restoring earthly order by seducing a band of mortal followers. Why not begin with four real housewives from New Jersey? Jenny Koons (Speechless the new Blue Man Group North American Tour) is directing.

Boston Premiere

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

Avenue of the Arts / Huntington Avenue Theatre

June 16 - 28, 2020

The Simon & Garfunkel Story uses huge projection photos and original film footage and features a full live band performing all is a critically acclaimed concert-style theatre show about two young boys from Queens, New York who went on to become the world's most successful music duo of all time. Using state of the art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a moving and powerful concert featuring all the hits such as "Mrs. Robinson," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound," "Scarborough Fair," "The Boxer," "The Sound Of Silence" and many more.

Boston Premiere

LACKAWANNA BLUES

Written, performed and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson

In association with Two River Theater

Avenue of the Arts / Huntington Avenue Theatre

July 9 - July 25, 2020

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to the Huntington -- where he was memorably seen in August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean and Seven Guitars -- in his riveting, lyrical, and gorgeous autobiographical play about growing up in the 1950s in a boarding house on the banks of Lake Erie. At the center of it all is Miss Rachel, or Nanny, the woman who raised young Ruben and welcomed a colorful group of eccentrics into her home and heart. Tickets are on sale now.







Subscriptions to the Huntington's 2020-2021 season are now on sale. Seven-play seated packages start at just $161 and offer the very best value - seven plays for the price of six - and up to 50% off single ticket prices. FlexPass packages (a minimum of 4 tickets to be used for any show and which never expire) are available now for redemption for the current season and beyond.



Subscriptions may be renewed or purchased by calling the Huntington Ticketing Services at 617 266 0800 or by visiting huntingtontheatre.org/subscribe. Groups of 10 or more can place orders by calling 617 273 1657. High School and Middle School groups interested in attending should email education@huntingtontheatre.org for more information.





