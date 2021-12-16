CSC Adds ASSASSINS Performance to Benefit The Actors Fund

Classic Stage Company has added a performance to its sold-out production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins to benefit The Actors Fund, on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2pm ET. Tickets, priced at $125 each, will become available to In the Spotlight members of The Actors Fund on Tuesday, December 21, at 12pm ET. Remaining tickets, pending availability, will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, December 22, at 12pm ET. All proceeds will go to The Actors Fund. Tickets will only be sold online at classicstage.org.

"For decades, The Actors Fund has provided essential support for the performing arts community, and over the past 21 months, their service has been more invaluable than ever," stated Toni Marie Davis, Chief Operating Officer/General Manager of CSC. "Classic Stage Company recognizes its place within the theater community, here in New York and nationally, and we are thrilled to have an opportunity with Assassins, to give back to an organization that has so greatly supported theater professionals across the country."

The Actors Fund lends crucial support to entertainment professionals nationwide as they experience long-term hardships stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, including ongoing unemployment, lack of health insurance coverage, and the inability to pay for basic living expenses such as rent, utilities, and medical bills.

Assassins is a journey through the dark side of the American dream. The musical explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country's most successful and would-be Assassins intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in U.S. history.

Directed by its Tony Award-winning artistic director, John Doyle, CSC's production runs through January 29, 2022. The stellar cast includes Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley, Jr; Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor; Tavi Gevinson as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck; four-time Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara; three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz; and Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey as members of the ensemble, in addition to Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor. Understudies include Sam Bolen, Lee Harrington, and Ben Magnuson.

The creative team is: John Doyle (Direction/Set Design), Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Design), Jane Cox and Tess James (Lighting Design), Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz (Sound Design), Steve Channon (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig Design), Greg Jarrett (Music Supervisor / Orchestrations), The Telsey Office (Casting), Bernita Robinson (Production Stage Manager), and Hollace Jeffords (Assistant Stage Manager).

Assassins completes the trilogy of Sondheim/Weidman musicals John Doyle has directed. He staged their other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures, at CSC in 2017, and Road Show, at The Public Theater in 2008 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2011-to wide acclaim.