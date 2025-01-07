CROSS POLLINATION Comes to Green Space This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Green Space & Vox Novus will host a dance / music performance “15 Minutes of Fame” and “Cross Pollination," an Open Improvisation Jam at Green Space in LIC, Queens on Saturday, January 25th, 7-10pm.

"15 Minutes of Fame" will be a salon presentation of 15 one-minute dances by 15 different choreographers to fifteen one-minute pieces for toy piano performed live by Yumi Suehiro, each by a different composer.

After “15 Minutes of Fame” all audience members and dancers are invited to participate in "Cross Pollination," where sketch artists will draw dancers as models-in-motion. Dancers will improvise with one another, while being inspired to move by the visual art in the making. Musicians will also improvise as they create a sonic landscape watching art and dance unfold before them. This is a unique opportunity to explore the combination of visual, motion-based, and audio arts. As host, Green Space hopes to provide a relaxed environment for spontaneous, free expression and improvisation between the different forms while encouraging synergy amongst artists. This event is open to artists, dancers, musicians and viewers alike.