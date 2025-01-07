News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

CROSS POLLINATION Comes to Green Space This Month

The performance is on Saturday, January 25th, 7-10pm.

By: Jan. 07, 2025
CROSS POLLINATION Comes to Green Space This Month Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Green Space & Vox Novus will host a dance / music performance “15 Minutes of Fame” and “Cross Pollination," an Open Improvisation Jam at Green Space in LIC, Queens on Saturday, January 25th, 7-10pm.

LATEST NEWS

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 7, 2025
MATILDA THE MUSICAL UK & Ireland Tour Launches Open Casting Call
Contest: Win Tickets to See Kelli O'Hara in Concert at LA Opera
Photos: Carol Burnett Visits Sutton Foster & ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

"15 Minutes of Fame" will be a salon presentation of 15 one-minute dances by 15 different choreographers to fifteen one-minute pieces for toy piano performed live by Yumi Suehiro, each by a different composer.

 

After “15 Minutes of Fame” all audience members and dancers are invited to participate in "Cross Pollination," where sketch artists will draw dancers as models-in-motion. Dancers will improvise with one another, while being inspired to move by the visual art in the making. Musicians will also improvise as they create a sonic landscape watching art and dance unfold before them. This is a unique opportunity to explore the combination of visual, motion-based, and audio arts. As host, Green Space hopes to provide a relaxed environment for spontaneous, free expression and improvisation between the different forms while encouraging synergy amongst artists. This event is open to artists, dancers, musicians and viewers alike.




Videos