COMPANY's Bobby Conte Thornton and Claybourne Elder Will Go Live on Instagram

As part of Company's Being A-Live series, cast members Bobby Conte Thornton and Claybourne Elder will be going live on Instagram today at 6pm EST.

You can send in questions in the comments section on the official Instagram post, or tag #InComesCompany and Bobby and Claybourne will answer your questions LIVE on Instagram.

Company began previews on March 2 at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Directed by Marianne Elliott, the cast is led by Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone.



At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."





