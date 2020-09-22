COMPANY Star Bobby Conte Thornton Featured On STOPTIME Podcast

The star of Company and A Bronx Tale the Musical on Broadway stops by Stoptime podcast!

STOPTIME: Live in the Moment host Lisa Hopkins speaks with Bobby Conte Thornton about second chances, hard work, getting back to the core of why we do what we do and embracing your inner child. Listen to the full episode.

Bobby is a New York-based actor and singer who made his Broadway debut originating the role of Calogero in A Bronx Tale, directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks. He returned to Broadway this spring singing "Another Hundred People" as P.J. in Marianne Elliott's gender-bent revival of Company.

Other New York stage credits include My Fair Lady directed by Michael Arden and Starting Here, Starting Now directed by its lyricist, Richard Maltby, Jr. A graduate of the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance, BCT starred as Danny Zuko in Grease at Paper Mill Playhouse and Enjolras in LES MISERABLES at the Muny while pursing his BFA. He subsequently trained in London at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Upon graduation, his regional stage credits include the new musical Last Days of Summer at George Street Playhouse, Two River Theater's all-male A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, the world premiere co-production of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors at McCarter Theatre Center and Cleveland Play House, and three seasons at the Muny.

BCT made his feature film debut in If Beale Street Could Talk, adapted and directed by Barry Jenkins. Television credits include "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Madam Secretary" and "The Code". His debut studio album, Along the Way, is available across all digital music providers. The record is based off his touring solo cabaret, Blame It on My Youth, which premiered at the historic Venetian Room in the Fairmont San Francisco prior to a sold-out engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below. As a concert artist, he has headlined at Lincoln Center, the Carolina Philharmonic and as Tony in Oakland Symphony's concert version of West Side Story. A native of San Francisco, California, BCT currently resides in Manhattan and is quarantining in Big Sky, Montana.

