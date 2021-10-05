COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY Multi-Year World Tour Announced

Today Michael Cohl's new powerhouse production company EMC announced details for the world premiere of CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey. CoComelon is the property of Moonbug Entertainment the global entertainment company behind the #1 children's show. The first performances of the multi-year World Tour will be held at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 4 & 5 and at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes Barre, PA on December 9th. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday Oct 12 at 10am EST at Ticketmaster.com.

There are three unique ways to get your tickets to CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey:

Purchase tickets to the shows at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Dec 4th and 5th, and the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Dec 9th at Ticketmaster.com.

Register to get tickets for performances in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh PA, Rochester NY, Charleston, WV and Boston MA. To reserve tickets, fans can register now at CoComelonlive.com for $10 per ticket. Once the fans' preferred location, date and venue has been confirmed, they will be notified. Dates for Spring 2022 to be announced shortly.

CoComelon LIVE! will be doing a multi-year world tour. If a city is not currently listed on the tour schedule, fans can submit their city for consideration and have their voice be heard at CoComelonLIVE.com .

In CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey, JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems and can have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true. With all the favorite characters and over 20 songs, including new original music, the show is a terrific journey through the world of CoComelon. Each stop will be a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects.

We are excited to take fans of the show on a real-life adventure, with JJ finding his voice through song and dance," said Cohl. "We're proud to introduce a live show that captures the fun, warmth and energy of CoComelon and creates a family experience that will never be forgotten."

As the #1 most-watched brand on YouTube, CoComelon generates over 3.5 billion monthly views and over 118M subscribers. The brand has become a perennial leader on major streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku and Netflix, where it set the record for consecutive days in the Top 10 'Most Watched TV Show.'

The CoComelon LIVE! shows will follow all CDC COVID-19 regulations.