By: Jul. 02, 2024
CHEAP THERAPY By Hoes With Feelings Returns This Month
Join Karolena Theresa and Melissa Rich as they provide laughs and unsolicited advice to the show's guest comedians and audience. After each comic's set, they will receive a therapy session from our favorite Hoes with Feelings hosts to unpack an issue and see what's really hiding behind those jokes. 

Audience members are invited to enter anonymous questions for a chance to receive wild therapy advice from your favorite hosts. Questions asked in the past include: How to be happy? Should I get a divorce? How to live my best city summer girl life?

Unlike actual therapy, cocktails are both allowed and encouraged!

Cheap Therapy by Hoes With Feelings

WHEN: Friday, July 12th, 8 pm

WHERE: Living Room at Arlo SoHo 231 Hudson Street New York, NY 10013

TICKETS: $20 online & at the door

WHO: Hosted by Karolena Theresa and Melissa Rich and featuring NYC's hottest comedians

PROMO: Use promo code “HOES” for $3 off tickets

Cast:

Karolena Theresa (featured in Dazed magazine) is a New York-based, Queens-native, stand-up comedian, actress, comedy writer, and short plus size model. She is a tour member of Awkward Sex… and the City and a cast member of the productions “Handmaid's Tale: The Musical” and “Hidden Fences.”

Melissa Rich is a comedian and writer based in Lower Manhattan. She is a Party Reporter for NYLON Magazine where she writes a monthly nightlife column. Past works include "Handmaid's Tale: The Musical" and "The Pieces: A 9/11 Conspiracy Told Through the Music of Ashlee Simpson." Her podcasts "Hoes With Feelings" and "CHIC NYC" cover relationships, culture, nightlife and mental health.





