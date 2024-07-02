CHEAP THERAPY By Hoes With Feelings Returns This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



End your summer Friday with your favorite non-profesh therapists with a jammed-pack show of comedy, therapy, and unhinged advice on Friday, July 12th at 9 pm!

Join Karolena Theresa and Melissa Rich as they provide laughs and unsolicited advice to the show's guest comedians and audience. After each comic's set, they will receive a therapy session from our favorite Hoes with Feelings hosts to unpack an issue and see what's really hiding behind those jokes.

Audience members are invited to enter anonymous questions for a chance to receive wild therapy advice from your favorite hosts. Questions asked in the past include: How to be happy? Should I get a divorce? How to live my best city summer girl life?

Unlike actual therapy, cocktails are both allowed and encouraged!

Cheap Therapy by Hoes With Feelings

WHEN: Friday, July 12th, 8 pm

WHERE: Living Room at Arlo SoHo 231 Hudson Street New York, NY 10013

TICKETS: $20 online & at the door

WHO: Hosted by Karolena Theresa and Melissa Rich and featuring NYC's hottest comedians

PROMO: Use promo code “HOES” for $3 off tickets

Cast:

Karolena Theresa (featured in Dazed magazine) is a New York-based, Queens-native, stand-up comedian, actress, comedy writer, and short plus size model. She is a tour member of Awkward Sex… and the City and a cast member of the productions “Handmaid's Tale: The Musical” and “Hidden Fences.”

Melissa Rich is a comedian and writer based in Lower Manhattan. She is a Party Reporter for NYLON Magazine where she writes a monthly nightlife column. Past works include "Handmaid's Tale: The Musical" and "The Pieces: A 9/11 Conspiracy Told Through the Music of Ashlee Simpson." Her podcasts "Hoes With Feelings" and "CHIC NYC" cover relationships, culture, nightlife and mental health.