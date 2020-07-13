CHANGING THE LANDSCAPE: A New Miniseries From 'in 1: The Podcast' About Race And BIPOC Designer
It's Not That We Don't Exist the podcast is about to hit 100 episodes, but before that milestone, we are pleased to present a brand new mini-series entitled 'Changing the Landscape: Examining Race in Theatrical Design.'
Guest hosted by Lighting Designer Alan Edwards, this multi-part series will ask the questions where are the theatrical designers of color in history? Why has the roster appeared to grow only recently? What are the challenges of going from grade school to professional? And is there anything that can be done?
In this first episode, 'It's Not That We Don't Exist', Alan sits down with Cory to discuss the impetus of the mini-series and then talks with Lighting Designer Kathy Perkins who tells us about her path from Mobile, Alabama to the world of professional design, why she decided to document and write about Black theatre-makers, how she thinks schools can do better at recruiting and seeking out young Black students, and whether she believes there is a shortage of Black designers or just a perception problem. She is a great and knowledgable voice to kick off the series and we hope you'll join us over the coming weeks as Alan speaks with educators and designers such as Toni-Leslie James, Steve Jones, Luqman Brown and more.
Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Designer). Credits include: Off-Broadway: Harry Clarke (The Vineyard, Lucille Lortel Award); Kill Move Paradise (National Black Theatre, Drama Desk Nomination); Fires in the Mirror (Signature Theatre, Lucille Lortel Nomination); The Hot Wing King (Signature Theatre); The New Englanders (MTC); American Moor (Red Bull); Native Son, Measure for Measure (The Acting Company); Dutchman, Antigone, Macbeth (Classical Theatre of Harlem); The First Noel (CTH & The Apollo); Regional credits include: Lights Out: Nat King Cole (Geffen Playhouse, People's Light); Pipeline, Skeleton Crew, Once On This Island (Actors Theatre of Louisville); Detroit '67 (Chautauqua Theatre Co.); The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Asolo Rep, Miami New Drama); Twisted Melodies (Center Stage Baltimore); Henry IV Part 2, Fingersmith (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); The Mountaintop, The Royale, Sweat (Cleveland Playhouse); Stagger Lee, Penny Candy (Dallas Theatre Center); Man of La Mancha (Westport Playhouse); Sweeney Todd (Connecticut Repertory Theatre); We Are Proud To Present (The Guthrie) and Jeremy McQueen's Madiba (The Kennedy Center). Broadway: Associate to Jennifer Tipton on The Testament of Mary. He received his M.F.A. from the Yale School of Drama. For more information, please visit www.alancedwards.com.
Link:https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/in1podcast/Changing_the_Landscape_-_Episode_1__It_s_Not_That_We_Don_t_Exist.mp3
