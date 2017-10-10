CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF and HAMLET Come From London to U.S. Cinemas This Spring

Fathom Events, BY Experience and National Theatre Live announce the big screen release of Benedict Andrews' Young Vic Production of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" and the return of Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role of Shakespeare's "Hamlet."

"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," the thrilling revival of the Tennessee Williams classic, is set to debut Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. local time. The fastest-selling show in London theatre history and most-watched NT Live broadcast, "Hamlet" returns to cinemas Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. local time.

Tickets for "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" and "Hamlet" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in nearly 500 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

The Young Vic's highly praised production of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" is currently playing to capacity each night in London and will be captured by NT Live. Directed by Benedict Andrews, this thrilling revival of Tennessee Williams' 1955 Pulitzer Prize-winner burns bright enough to scorch but also to illuminate. Starring a perfectly paired Sienna Miller (Maggie) and Jack O'Connell (Brick), this West End production brings combustible conviction to a smoldering classic that has only rarely ignited in performance in recent years.

This production of "Hamlet" was originally staged at the Barbican Theatre in August 2015. As a country arms itself for war, a family tears itself apart. Forced to avenge his father's death but paralyzed by the task ahead, Hamlet rages against the impossibility of his predicament, threatening both his sanity and the security of the state. Academy Award-nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (BBC's Sherlock, The Imitation Game) takes on the title role of Shakespeare's great tragedy. Directed by Lyndsey Turner (Posh, Chimerica) and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, the original 2015 broadcast was experienced by over half a million people worldwide.

"We are extremely excited to partner with BY Experience and NT Live again to bring THE BEST OF THE WEST End to U.S. movie theaters," said Fathom Events VP of Programming Kymberli Frueh. "These are two stunning, unforgettable productions that have been captured live so audiences feel like they are in the London audience. We're thrilled to give theatre lovers nationwide the chance to experience these amazing productions and casts."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is recognized as the leading domestic distributor of event cinema with participating affiliate theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events such as live, high-definition performances of the Metropolitan Opera, dance and theatre productions like the Bolshoi Ballet and National Theatre Live, sporting events like "Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio César Chávez, Jr.," concerts with artists like Michael Bublé, Rush and Mötley Crüe, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics film series, inspirational events such as To Joey With Love and Facing Darkness, and anime titles such as Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes and offers unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 897 locations and 1,387 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About BY Experience

BY Experience kicked off the digital revolution of live events to movie theaters and other locations globally with David Bowie's 2003 Reality album launch and since then, over 30 million tickets have been sold worldwide for cinema events BY Experience has distributed globally. Current cinema series credits: Distribution Representative, The Met: Live in HD (Worldwide; since 2006), the UK's National Theatre Live (Ex-UK; since 2009), Bolshoi Ballet (North America; since 2014). BY Experience has executive produced and/or distributed several diverse programs for cinema including numerous rock concerts, radio programs, fine art exhibits other special content events including national theatrical re-releases of classic and in some cases fully restored films such as "The Breakfast Club" (30thanniversary), "My Fair Lady" (50th), "Oklahoma!" (60th), and "Fantasia" (75th). BY Experience distributes to over 70 countries, to over 3,000 movie screens. www.byexperience.net.

About National Theatre Live

National Theatre Live launched in June 2009 with a broadcast of the National Theatre production of Phèdre with Helen Mirren. The company has since broadcast more than 50 other productions live, from both the National Theatre and from other theatres in the UK. NT Live broadcasts have now been experienced by over 6 million people in over 2,000 venues around the world, including over 700 venues in the UK alone. Past broadcasts from the National Theatre have included Danny Boyle's Frankenstein with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller; War Horse; Man and Superman with Ralph Fiennes; and most recently Peter Shaffer's Amadeus. Broadcasts from other UK theatres include Les Liaisons Dangereuses and Coriolanus from the Donmar Warehouse; A View from the Bridge from The Young Vic; Macbeth from the Manchester International Festival; and Hangmen, Skylight, The Audience and No Man's Land from London's West End. The biggest single broadcast to date is Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch at the Barbican, which has been seen by over 600,000 people. In 2014 the National Theatre recorded its first production on Broadway, Of Mice and Men with James Franco and Chris O'Dowd, captured at the Longacre Theatre.

