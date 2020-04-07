CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Holds Digital Cast Party for Opening Night

Click Here for More Articles on CAROLINE, OR CHANGE

The Broadway revival of Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner's Caroline, or Change was set to celebrate its opening night this evening. However, due to the current pandemic, the production has recently been postponed to Fall 2020.

Gladly, that did not stop the company from celebrating anyway. Roundabout Theatre Company, the show's presenter, held an online cast party to commemorate the show's would-be opening and to bring the company together for some fun in the meantime!

Get a peek inside the party and hear a short snippet of the show's Olivier Award-winning title player, Sharon D. Clarke, humming the show's opening notes!

We absolutely love seeing everyone here, and getting to hear Sharon D Clarke sing: pic.twitter.com/b58OBAJytz - Roundabout (@roundaboutnyc) April 7, 2020

Tonight would have been the Opening Night of Caroline, or Change. Instead, the company got together-from around the world-for a virtual Opening Night party! ❤️ #CarolineBway pic.twitter.com/88IYSIZu51 - Roundabout (@roundaboutnyc) April 7, 2020

Direct from a smash-hit run on London's West End, this new production of Tony Kushner (Angels in America) and Jeanine Tesori's (Fun Home) explosive musical launches to "the titanic dimensions of greatness" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times). The "incandescent" (Holly Williams, Time Out London) Sharon D Clarke stars in an exhilarating, Olivier Award-winning performance as Caroline, an African-American maid whose world of 1963 Louisiana ripples with change both large and small. Erupting with transcendent songs and larger-than-life imagination, Caroline, or Change explores how, in times of great transformation, even the simplest acts shake the earth.





