Bruce Springsteen's Broadway Opening Raises More Than $1 Million for BC/EFA

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS raised $1,030,000 from VIP auctions and sales of opening night tickets to Bruce Springsteen's critically acclaimed Springsteen on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre last week.

Broadway Cares was given exclusive access to 200 front row, orchestra and mezzanine tickets to Springsteen's opening night performance October 12, 2017, and the evening's private after-party. The tickets were made by possible by Springsteen; Jujamcyn Theaters, led by Jordan Roth and Paul Libin; and Jon Landau Management, with the enthusiastic support of Sony Music.

The one-time fundraiser augmented $575,000 in emergenCy Grants that were made this fall to organizations providing immediate assistance after the devastating natural disasters that have ravaged communities in Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico.

"The extraordinary evening of storytelling and performance was surpassed only by the generosity of Bruce Springsteen, Jujamcyn Theaters and our donors," Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola said. "As our community - onstage, backstage and in the audience - continues every day to respond to adversity with tangible assistance for those who need it most, the evening reminded us of the impact we as individuals and collectively can have on others. As The New York Times noted about the evening, 'As portraits of artists go, there may never have been anything as real - and beautiful - on Broadway.'"

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

For more information, visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin

