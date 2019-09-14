Bruce Hurd Releases Military Memoir, 'Aim Point: An Air Force Pilot's Lessons For Navigating Life'

Colonel Bruce Hurd has announced the release of his military memoir, Aim Point: An Air Force Pilot's Lessons for Navigating Life. Released by Aim Point LLC on September 1, 2019 the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

"My altimeter showed me plummeting through 1,000 feet above the ground. I wasn't flying any more - I was falling out of the sky. It would only be a matter of seconds before I hit the ground at over 100 miles per hour and exploded in a fireball." In his thrilling and incredibly thoughtful book, Colonel Bruce Hurd thrusts us into the private world of an accomplished military officer as he describes the trials and triumphs of his 30-year career in the Air Force. With courage and honesty, Colonel Hurd unveils the fears, disappointments, and shame he overcame to be a life-changing leader both at home and abroad. His wit and ability to see the big picture give us a new perspective on possibilities. He will inspire those questioning their life journey with stories of finding direction and reinvention in the midst of adversity and change. He will thrill those following their dream with his accounts of close calls and near misses. He will teach those struggling in life with his lessons and life strategies for learning to fly again.

Praise for Aim Point:

"Whether you love reading true stories of pilots facing terror or personal transformation and the triumph of family values, Bruce Hurd's heroically personal narrative will keep you riveted to the final landing. For anyone facing challenges that seem impossible, this is your next book." -- MK Mueller, author of "8 to Great" and "Taking Care of Me: The Habits of Happiness"

"'Aim Point' takes the reader on a thrilling ride through stories of emotional trauma and military valor, and arrives at a set of hard-earned lessons for life. This is a brave and wonderfully insightful book." --Michael Doyle, author of "The Ministers' War" and "The Forestport Breaks."

"'Aim Point' is an extremely well written, integrated, real-life story. Colonel Hurd writes honest, insightful, loving words about duty, faith, and responsibility to both core and corps values. Colonel Hurd goes to the place of truth inside himself to obtain morally correct answers in difficult circumstances. Good guys do finish first." -- David Denton Davis, MD, author of "Who Can Parents Trust?" and "Polly's Promise"

Aim Point is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Aim Point

An Air Force Pilot's Lessons for Navigating Life

By Bruce Hurd

Publisher: Aim Point LLC

Published: September 1, 2019

ISBN: 978-1641841344 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1641841368 (hc)

ISBN: 978-1641841351 (ebook)

ASIN: B07V7ZQR7L

Pages: 284

Genre: Military, History, Personal Development, Memoir, Biography, Air Force

About the Author:

Colonel Bruce Hurd crafted an extraordinary 30-year Air Force career as a pilot and officer - in his first full-length book (Aim Point: An Air Force Pilot's Lessons for Navigating Life), he talks about his amazing journey along the way. He excelled as an award-winning squadron and group commander, a visionary leader restructuring U.S. military supply chain processes throughout Europe, and a highly sought-after American diplomat working with foreign governments, among other endeavors. Each of his 16 assignments required him to reinvent himself as he undertook different challenges associated with the new positions he assumed.

Throughout it all, Colonel Hurd is most proud of the outstanding men and women he had the privilege of leading. The units he commanded earned numerous awards, including the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award (twice), the Maintenance Effectiveness Award for best large aircraft maintenance in the Air Force, and the General Spaatz Trophy for best air refueling squadron in the Air Force.

After retiring from the Air Force, Colonel Hurd reinvented himself again as a very successful software development program manager at a large technology company in San Diego. He most recently reinvented himself once more as an author, speaker, and reinvention coach, with a focus on helping people successfully navigate change in their lives through connection with their values and exploring what inspires them.

Colonel Hurd was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. He earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of California at Berkeley while being commissioned as a second lieutenant through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program. He also earned a master's degree in Systems Management from the University of Southern California. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Air Force Air War College year-long post-graduate courses of study in residence.

Contact:

Website: http://www.colbrucehurd.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/colbrucehurd

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/colbruce.hurd

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Aim-Point-Pilots-Lessons-Navigating-ebook/dp/B07V7ZQR7L

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/aim-point-bruce-hurd/1132479467?ean=9781641841351

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/aim-point

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781641841344





