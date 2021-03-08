Brown Paper Tickets Will Pay $9M to Customers Awaiting Refunds/Revenue from Last Year

As BroadwayWorld first reported last March, customers of ticketing agency Brown Paper Tickets were outraged after the company failed to pay for ticket sales of events completed before the start of the pandemic. Almost a year later, action is finally being taken, according to the Seattle Times.

The company, which has obtained 'outside financing', will pay $9 million in restitution to almost 50K ticket buyers owed refunds and event organizers who have been waiting for sales revenue.

The Washington State Office of the Attorney General reportedly received over one thousand complaints from customers around the world.

BPT previously said in a statement to BroadwayWorld last spring: "We are working to assist everyone as quickly as possible during these unprecedented and difficult times. All of our organizers will be paid for their successfully completed events, although payments will be delayed as we work through our backlog of cancellations and refunds. We are truly sorry for the difficulty this causes and are working to make things right."

In March, BPT's co-founder and president William Scott Jordan explained that the pandemic caused confusion within the site's system, due to the mass cancellation and postponement of events.

"It's a mess," Jordan told The Seattle Times in March. "Everybody will get paid - it's just going to take some time."

Brown Paper Tickets has averaged a 200 percent growth each year for the past ten years, with over 25,000 unique producers and more than 250,000 events ticketed. For more information, visit: https://www.brownpapertickets.com