Outraged Customers Call for Action Over Delayed Payments from Brown Paper Tickets

BroadwayWorld has learned that customers of ticketing agency Brown Paper Tickets have taken major issue after the company failed to pay for ticket sales of already-completed events. As first reported by OnStage Blog, multiple customers have received notices from the company requesting that they not to deposit issued checks because of the 'unprecedented situation with COVID-19.'

BPT says in a statement: "We are working to assist everyone as quickly as possible during these unprecedented and difficult times. All of our organizers will be paid for their successfully completed events, although payments will be delayed as we work through our backlog of cancellations and refunds. We are truly sorry for the difficulty this causes and are working to make things right."

On Facebook, customers, who range from small theatre owners to schools and event organizers, have voiced their outrage.

"Nothing Brown Paper Tickets says is credible to those of us whose events ended, you received funds from our events, included outrageous service fees, and now you cannot pay out?" writes Pranvera Selenica Haxhillari of Houston, Texas. "Where did OUR money go? We are an ethical non-profit organization who relies on this money because we already paid the venues and expenses for our events. These significant hits mean we cannot help children, elderly and other community members. This is unjust especially since you received the funds. Now we need our money."

Susan Aversa-Orrego of Oregon's Collaborative Theatre Project writes: "Our event ended before any restrictions from the pandemic. And we now have bank fees on top of it! Way to destroy and destabilize the arts further."

"Our event was completed in February, not canceled. You bounced our payment. This is devastating for us," says Tricia Baird Snider of Colorado's David Snider Music.

Brown Paper Tickets has neglected to responded to BroadwayWorld's multiple requests for additional information.

