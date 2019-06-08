Brooks Ashmanskas Gifts Personalized Watches to His Fellow Leading Actor in a Musical Tony Nominees!

It's almost "time" for the Tonys! In honor of tomorrow's big night, nominee for Leading Actor in a Musical, Brooks Ashmanskas, bought specials gifts for his fellow nominees!

Ashmanskas gifted personalized watches, inscribed with the names of each of the nominees, to Santino Fontana, Alex Brightman, Derrick Baskin, and Damon Daunno.

Fontana took to Twitter to share the beautiful gifts.

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 9, 2019 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.





