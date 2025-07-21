Brogan Nelson Brings FASCINATING RHYTHM to AMT Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerging NYC performer Brogan Nelson will make her cabaret debut at AMT Theater with Fascinating Rhythm: An Evening of Jazz and Musical Theatre Classics.

This one-night-only event features beloved jazz standards, musical theatre favorites, offbeat stories, and special guest duets—all with Nelson’s signature energy and modern flair.

The idea for Fascinating Rhythm was born during a series of performances at retirement homes over the holidays in Nelson’s hometown. “The way the music resonated with people was truly magical,” she said. “I hope to bring that same magic to NYC!”

Tickets are available now at amttheater.org. Support for the production can also be offered via Nelson’s GoFundMe campaign.