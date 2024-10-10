News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Brody Grant Will Return to THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway Next Week

The Outsiders is currently running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

By: Oct. 10, 2024
Brody Grant Will Return to THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway Next Week Image
BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Tony nominee Brody Grant will return to The Outsiders on Broadway next week after taking a brief hiatus. A representative for the production confirmed that, "Brody has been taking some time off and we expect him to be back in the show next week."

Grant's exact return date has yet to be announced.

Brody Grant is a New York based multi-hyphenate artist making his Broadway debut in The Outsiders in the iconic role of Ponyboy Curtis. Selected work includes Parade (New York City Center) and The Outsiders (La Jolla). Brody is also an independent recording artist, and his music can be found on Instagram at @brody_grant.

The Outsiders is currently running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.





