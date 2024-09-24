Broadway's Sidney DuPont and Hailee Kaleem Wright Star in Upcoming Film BOXES AND ELEPHANTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cool Oz Productions’ upcoming film ‘Boxes and Elephants,’ a drama that tells the story of a couple who, after a one nightstand, are forced to address the consequences of their actions. Told from the female’s point-of-view, the film follows this couple as they grapple with the questions regarding pregnancy, abortion, women in the workplace, and whether or not to pursue the unexpected possibility of future together. ‘Boxes and Elephants’ is created by writer and director Leon Jackson and produced by J.B. Bruno and Cool Oz Productions.

This film marks the first time Sidney Dupont and Hailee Kaleem Wright will reunite since the Tony Award-winning musical, Paradise Square, for which Sidney Dupont earned a Tony nomination for his role as Washington Henry. Hailee Kaleem Wright can currently be seen as the Satine alternate in Broadway’s Moulin Rouge.

The Production Team for ‘Boxes and Elephants’ includes original musical compositions by Louis Robert King. Casting by: Sara Koch Casting. Cinematography by: Lauretta Prevost. Costume Designs by: Karen Young. Production Design by: Mary Marxen. Edited by: Fredric Gaujean.

Hailee Kaleem Wright is currently performing as the Satine alternate in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. She starred as Catherine of Aragon in SIX the Musical and performed at the 75th Tony Awards with Paradise Square. Her credits also include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical National Tour and The Black Clown at Lincoln Center. A 2022 USA Songwriter Competition winner, Hailee is excited to reunite with Sidney Dupont for this film project.

Sidney Dupont is a 2022 Tony Award nominee and Chita Rivera Award nominee, originating the role of Washington Henry in Paradise Square at the Barrymore Theater. He made his Broadway debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in 2015 and continued with the 1st National Tour and Australian Company. Other National Tours include Memphis: the Musical and A Chorus Line.