BroadwayWorld Open Position: Ad Operations Associate
BroadwayWorld is looking for a full-time Ad Operations Associate with a solid understanding of the digital advertising ecosystem. This candidate should be a self-starter and demonstrate previous experience as well as excellent communication skills. Communicating technical issues across departments will be a key function of this role. Attention to detail is a must.
What We're Looking For:
-Minimum 1-2 years of online ad operations experience with strong understanding of implementation and creative QA
-Experience working in Google Ad Manager (preferred), DCM, Teads, Live Intent, Sizmek, Salesforce DMP, Sales Manager or similar platforms
-Experience in troubleshooting ad serving technical issues
-Understanding of ad yield and online performance metrics required
-Strong understanding of the digital advertising eco system
-Comprehensive knowledge of campaign reporting, specifically within DCM
-Familiarity and experience with E-Mail Blast and eNewsletter Sponsorships including use of email platforms (Constant Contact, MailChimp, etc.).
-Basic knowledge of HTML, JavaScript and Web Debugging tools as it pertains to digital advertising
-Ability to clearly convey technical and complex information through written and verbal communication.
About the Job:
-Schedule and launch online ad campaigns into client-specific ad serving platforms
-Work closely with client contacts to provide ad operations support and communicate status of campaigns, technical issues, launch delays, delivery issues, etc.
-Perform quality assurance/quality control checks on client campaigns to ensure that all placements and creative have been set up correctly and are delivering on pace
-Monitor and analyze campaign performance to ensure customer satisfaction and provide suggestions for optimization
-Assist with documenting, updating and maintaining trafficking and work-flow procedures for client accounts
-Address day-to-day issues and questions from clients and internal personnel
-Assist with ad hoc projects as needed
You'll be supported by a team of junior associates for data entry, quality assurance, and other tasks.
The role is 100% remote, so is ideal for someone looking for a flexible employment position, with no commute and standard working hours (EST).
You will also work closely with management and tech teams to understand the latest best practices and updates to the social platforms.
This is a full-time position with compensation commensurate with experience, plus matching 401k and health plan.
How to Apply:
Please send a resume and cover letter to contact@broadwayworld.com, Subject Line: Ad Ops Associate
