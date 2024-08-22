BroadwayWorld Classifieds 8/22/2024; Jobs In House Management, Sales and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 8/22/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticketing Services Representative (Part-time)

About Paper Mill Playhouse Founded in 1934, Paper Mill Playhouse has been a cherished New Jersey arts institution for more than 80 years. Paper Mill brings new American Musical Theater to life, with a national reputation that continues to grow. Collaboration with other regional theaters and leading independent producers brings over 200,000 New Jersey audience members annually the best in musical theater, from celebrated revivals to groundbreaking new works. In 2016, Paper Mill received the Regi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Box Office Manager

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking an Assistant Box Office Manager for its 5-theatre complex. Duties include, but are not limited to: • Ticket sales • Communication and enforcement of ticketing policies • Daily analysis of ticket sales • Constant communication with other departments • Opening and closing the box office • Creating and managing holds • Reconciling box office receipts • Hiring, training, scheduling, and supervision ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing & Sales - LGBTQ Off Broadway Musical

Looking to get into Theater? Work on Marketing a show? Booking Sales and Groups? Start now and be involved with more aspects of the show when we Open in the fall Little House on the Ferry is in Previews Oct 15 and opens Oct 30. It is full 90 Min Musical about marriage equality. We are looking for someone to come help market the show and book in events, groups and not-for-profits to use the space for their LGTBTQ group and/or students This is a part-time gig to reach out to the community... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seasonal Props Technician

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS TECHNICIAN Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate General Manager

Associate General Manager (Full-Time, Salaried) The Associate General Manager will be responsible for oversight and on-site management of the following areas: Box Office, Merchandise, Front of House and Security Management, Company Management and will be the primary liaison with our bar operator. This position will be present at all DPT performances, overseeing all front of house activities and acting as support where needed. The Associate General Manager will also work closely with our Box ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - New York Theatre Workshop

Managing Director Position Profile About the Opportunity Write the Next Chapter at New York Theatre Workshop New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), a community of artists and audience members seeking to better understand the world through theatre, stands as an inspiring pillar in the New York City, national, and international theatre ecosystem. After a tremendous period of growth and achievement—having fostered the careers of ground-breaking artists, installed a visionary new Artistic Dir... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director for PLAID TIDINGS at Great Plains Theatre

The Great Plains Theatre in Abilene, Kansas is searching for a musical director/keyboard player for our fall production of Plaid Tidings. Rehearses November 24 - December 5, with Thanksgiving and Monday (12/2) off. Performances December 6 - December 15. Weekly pay, travel stipend, and housing included. If interested, please email Artistic Director Cody Walls at cody@greatplainstheatre.org, and include a resume and any reels you may have. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Business Office Associate

Start Date: September 2024 Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL seeks a Business Office Associate. This candidate must have knowledge of and experience in non-profit organizations. Reporting to the Director of Finance and working closely with Managing Director. We are seeking a candidate with not-for-profit financial experience who brings a can-do, entrepreneurial, and enthusiastic disposition to the job. Responsibilities include, but not limited to: • Proc... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Stage Management Internship - Fat Ham

JOB TITLE: Stage Management Internship – Fat Ham REPORTS TO: Head of Stage Management FLSA Status: Part-Time, Non-Exempt INTERNSHIP DATES: 12/10/24 – 1/21/25 COMPENSATION RATE: $16.50 per hour LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Stage Management Intern to be an essential member of the Stage Management team for Fat Ham. The SM Intern will join the Stage Management team beginning with pre-rehearsal preparations through ... (more)

Internships - Crew : Stage Management Internship - A Christmas Carol

JOB TITLE: Stage Management Internship – A Christmas Carol REPORTS TO: Head of Stage Management FLSA Status: Part-Time, Non-Exempt INTERNSHIP DATES: 10/8/24 – 11/24/24 COMPENSATION RATE: $16.50 per hour LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Stage Management Intern to be an essential member of the Stage Management team for A Christmas Carol. The SM Intern will join the Stage Management team beginning with pre-rehearsal prepa... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Technical Director

Olney Theatre Center seeks an Assistant Technical Director to join the Production team. Olney Theatre Center for the Arts produces and curates theatrical performances for the diverse audiences in our community and educates, learns from, supports, and inspires a more inclusive generation of theater-makers. The successful candidate will join a growing regional theatre that emphasizes artistic rigor, prioritizes equity, diversity, and inclusion, and places collaboration at the center of our work. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Hudson Scenic Studio is an IATSE-affiliated leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted scenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Technical Designers are responsible for developing technical solutions for the live entertainment industry, based on client-supplied design concepts as well as visual information and technical specifications, while incorporating safe and cost-effectiv... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Manager (short-term) for Adam Theater's Library Lion at Boston Public Library

Adam Theater seeks a short-term Production Manager to facilitate and manage load-in, tech week, strike, and load-out for its September/October site-specific production of Library Lion at Boston Public Library. Production Manager's time will be concentrated on load-in/tech from Sunday, September 8-Monday September 16, and strike/load-out Wednesday October 2nd. Additional hours include 4 production meetings and consultation. We seek a local professional (greater Boston/Providence/Southern NH)... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Artistic Director

We’re looking for an Executive Artistic Director to lead our organization and internal team to fulfill our mission by managing productions and year-round operations and supporting growth. Founded in 1995, Springfield Contemporary Theatre boldly connects and engages our community with inclusive high-quality entertainment. SCT, a civically engaged non-professional theatre company, is dedicated to the production of contemporary works and works that can be re-energized through a contemporary view ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Theatre Technical Director

Key Responsibilities:​​ • Take the Scenic Designers’ drawings and use as a plan for build; • Create build drawings of each scenic element; • Help Production Manager to cost out the design and ensure that the production remains in budget; • Purchase and pick up materials for build as necessary (using a company card); • Build all scenic elements of the production; • Manage the logistics of the scene shop as a multi-use space for build, paints, and rehearsals; • Meet regularly with Producti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS TECHNICAL DIRECTOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a second Technical Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager and Theater Instructor

Hunterdon Academy of the Arts is the largest performing arts program in New Jersey’s Hunterdon County. The six-time winner of the Hunterdon Happening Competition (“Best Music School” Award), HAA is located in Flemington, NJ. We offer music, acting, musical theatre, and dance instruction for students of all ages. At this time, we are looking for a Stage Manager, Events Manager, and Theater Instructor for our new performing arts center at 3 Minneakoning Rd. in Flemington. The position can b... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

House Manager Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the support and development of contemporary playwrights, composers and lyricists, and to the production of their new work. Reports to: Associate General Manager. Position Summary: The House Manager position is responsible for the day-to-day operations of our venue and serves as a front-line team member who welcomes customers and guests to our theater! This is a part-time position that provid... (more)