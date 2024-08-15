BroadwayWorld Classifieds 8/15/2024; Jobs In Stage Management, Technical Direction, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 8/15/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Business Office Associate

Start Date: September 2024 Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL seeks a Business Office Associate. This candidate must have knowledge of and experience in non-profit organizations. Reporting to the Director of Finance and working closely with Managing Director. We are seeking a candidate with not-for-profit financial experience who brings a can-do, entrepreneurial, and enthusiastic disposition to the job. Responsibilities include, but not limited to: • Proc... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Stage Management Internship - Fat Ham

JOB TITLE: Stage Management Internship – Fat Ham REPORTS TO: Head of Stage Management FLSA Status: Part-Time, Non-Exempt INTERNSHIP DATES: 12/10/24 – 1/21/25 COMPENSATION RATE: $16.50 per hour LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Stage Management Intern to be an essential member of the Stage Management team for Fat Ham. The SM Intern will join the Stage Management team beginning with pre-rehearsal preparations through ... (more)

Internships - Crew : Stage Management Internship - A Christmas Carol

JOB TITLE: Stage Management Internship – A Christmas Carol REPORTS TO: Head of Stage Management FLSA Status: Part-Time, Non-Exempt INTERNSHIP DATES: 10/8/24 – 11/24/24 COMPENSATION RATE: $16.50 per hour LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Stage Management Intern to be an essential member of the Stage Management team for A Christmas Carol. The SM Intern will join the Stage Management team beginning with pre-rehearsal prepa... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Technical Director

Olney Theatre Center seeks an Assistant Technical Director to join the Production team. Olney Theatre Center for the Arts produces and curates theatrical performances for the diverse audiences in our community and educates, learns from, supports, and inspires a more inclusive generation of theater-makers. The successful candidate will join a growing regional theatre that emphasizes artistic rigor, prioritizes equity, diversity, and inclusion, and places collaboration at the center of our work. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Hudson Scenic Studio is an IATSE-affiliated leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted scenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Technical Designers are responsible for developing technical solutions for the live entertainment industry, based on client-supplied design concepts as well as visual information and technical specifications, while incorporating safe and cost-effectiv... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Manager (short-term) for Adam Theater's Library Lion at Boston Public Library

Adam Theater seeks a short-term Production Manager to facilitate and manage load-in, tech week, strike, and load-out for its September/October site-specific production of Library Lion at Boston Public Library. Production Manager's time will be concentrated on load-in/tech from Sunday, September 8-Monday September 16, and strike/load-out Wednesday October 2nd. Additional hours include 4 production meetings and consultation. We seek a local professional (greater Boston/Providence/Southern NH)... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Artistic Director

We’re looking for an Executive Artistic Director to lead our organization and internal team to fulfill our mission by managing productions and year-round operations and supporting growth. Founded in 1995, Springfield Contemporary Theatre boldly connects and engages our community with inclusive high-quality entertainment. SCT, a civically engaged non-professional theatre company, is dedicated to the production of contemporary works and works that can be re-energized through a contemporary view ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Theatre Technical Director

Key Responsibilities:​​ • Take the Scenic Designers’ drawings and use as a plan for build; • Create build drawings of each scenic element; • Help Production Manager to cost out the design and ensure that the production remains in budget; • Purchase and pick up materials for build as necessary (using a company card); • Build all scenic elements of the production; • Manage the logistics of the scene shop as a multi-use space for build, paints, and rehearsals; • Meet regularly with Producti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS TECHNICAL DIRECTOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a second Technical Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager and Theater Instructor

Hunterdon Academy of the Arts is the largest performing arts program in New Jersey’s Hunterdon County. The six-time winner of the Hunterdon Happening Competition (“Best Music School” Award), HAA is located in Flemington, NJ. We offer music, acting, musical theatre, and dance instruction for students of all ages. At this time, we are looking for a Stage Manager, Events Manager, and Theater Instructor for our new performing arts center at 3 Minneakoning Rd. in Flemington. The position can b... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

House Manager Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the support and development of contemporary playwrights, composers and lyricists, and to the production of their new work. Reports to: Associate General Manager. Position Summary: The House Manager position is responsible for the day-to-day operations of our venue and serves as a front-line team member who welcomes customers and guests to our theater! This is a part-time position that provid... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Syracuse Stage (“Stage”), Central New York’s premier professional theatre, seeks its next Managing Director, who will join Artistic Director Robert M. Hupp to lead this storied organization. Celebrating its 50th season, Stage has continuously produced world-class professional theatre since 1974. As the nonprofit, resident professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, it has been integral to the success of the Department of Drama, one of the leading undergraduate theatre programs in ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - People's Light

Managing Director Position Profile About the Opportunity People's Light (PL) in Malvern, Pennsylvania seeks its next Managing Director (MD) to partner with Producing Artistic Director Zak Berkman (Producing Artistic Director) in leading an exciting regional treasure with a unique campus, year-round productions, a long-standing Company of artists, and a meaningful role in both its community and the national theatre field. People’s Light serves as one of Pennsylvania’s largest professiona... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Associates

Box Office Associates Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the support and development of contemporary U.S. playwrights, composers, and lyricists, and to the production of their new work. Reports to: Manager of Sales Position Summary: Playwrights Horizons is seeking Box Office Associates to join our front-line team in providing exceptional customer service to our audience members. The Associate will regularly interact with customer... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Artist

ASSOCIATE ARTIST Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL, is seeking a highly motivated and seasoned Associate Artist with significant Directing experience. This position will direct 2-4 plays a year, be heavily involved in New Play Development, as well as lead adult classes as part of FST’s School for Adults. The right candidate will be passionate about theatre, responsible, a team player, flexible and confident. Strong writing, computer and management skills... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager

DEVELOPMENT MANAGER Start Date: As soon as possible Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D theatre located in the heart of downtown Sarasota, FL with an annual operating budget of $10.5 million, seeks an experienced Development Manager to support the implementation of FST’s strategies that advance our mission. They will be part of ensuring revenue goals are met for various fundraising areas. The position works directly with the Artistic and Managing Director and reports directly to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: COMPOSER/CONDUCTOR'S ASSISTANT

COMPOSER/CONDUCTOR'S ASSISTANT - JOB OVERVIEW: Steve Hackman Productions is seeking an exceptionally gifted musician to serve as composer/conductor’s assistant. This person will be highly immersed in every phase of creation, production, and performance. It combines the elements of an assistant conductor, vocal coach, and composer's assistant; skills required are conducting, arranging, orchestrating, transcribing, engraving, editing, etc. The musical requirements for this individual will be ri... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Associate

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Patron Services Associate. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Playwrights Horizons - Director of Marketing and Communications

Director of Marketing and Communications Position Profile About the Opportunity Playwrights Horizons, one of the most prolific Off-Broadway theaters in New York, is seeking a creative and strategic Director of Marketing and Communications to lead marketing and audience development efforts that deliver on the goals of the company and continue to position Playwrights at the center of the New York and National theatre landscape. The ideal candidate has a passion for theater and will appl... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Manager - Onsite Programming

Join the team at TADA! Youth Theater as a part-time, hybrid Education Manager - Onsite Programming! For full a job description, visit our website!

... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Manager - Onsite Programming

Join the team at TADA! Youth Theater as a part-time, hybrid Education Manager - Onsite Programming! In this dynamic and administrative role, you'll work closely with our Director of Education to oversee and manage our exciting year-round musical theater programs for young people ages 3-14. We're looking for someone who is organized, has great interpersonal skills, loves arts education, enjoys working collaboratively, and can handle challenging conversations with confidence. If you're passiona... (more)