BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/9/2026; Jobs In Social Media, Sales, and More

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Two Masterclasses in NYC with Musical Director of Wicked and Musical Director of Six

ANNOUNCING: TWO MUSICAL DIRECTOR MASTERCLASSES TUESDAY, JULY 28th, 7:00p: Katie Coleman (SIX) SUNDAY, AUGUST 9th, 6:30p: Ben Cohn (WICKED) WITH CASTING DIRECTOR AND DIRECTOR: Jamibeth Margolis, CSA AND MUSICAL DIRECTOR AND VOCAL TECHNICIAN: Andrew Wheeler Email: jamibeth.classes@gmail.com to reserve or with questions **Check out their bios below** Join Jamibeth and Andrew as we welcome two incredible Music Directors to class. Both of these artists bring an incredible amount ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Corporate Partnerships

JOB TITLE: Manager of Corporate Partnerships REPORTS TO: Deputy Director of Development FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Salary, Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $60 - 67k annually LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601(Hybrid Eligible) POSITION SUMMARY: The Manager of Corporate Partnerships is the primary fundraiser for corporate relationships at The Goodman. To do this, they interface with Trustees and executive leaders, corporate partners, donors and prospect... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stitcher

Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, seeks a Stitcher to support the company's Costume Shop. Full job description and application instructions may be found here: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President, Earned Revenue & Marketing

Organization Ordway Center for the Performing Arts is comprised of several key components, including the Ordway Music Theater, the Ordway Concert Hall, Ordway Education and Community Engagement programs, and major community access initiatives such as the Flint Hills Family Festival. Located in the heart of downtown Saint Paul, Minnesota, the Ordway is a leading nonprofit performing arts center dedicated to serving as a cornerstone of exceptional artistic, educational, and cultural experiences. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director- Syracuse Stage working with Management Consultants for the Arts

Syracuse Stage, Central New York’s premier professional theatre, seeks its next Artistic Director, who will join Managing Director Carly DiFulvio Allen to lead this storied organization. The company welcomes applications from talented individuals passionate about developing and stewarding Syracuse Stage’s artistic vision and curating theatre seasons of extraordinary quality that engage, entertain, and inspire the Syracuse community. Syracuse Stage has engaged Management Consultants for the A... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Theatrical Admin / Social Media Intern for The Table Read Co. in NYC

Length: Part-Time Internship (5–10 hours/week) Location: NYC | Hybrid (Mostly Virtual) Payment: Unpaid, for College Credit (if a college student) Start Date: August 3rd, 2026 End Date: December 18th, 2026 (possible extension to the Spring, if wanted). The Table Read Co. is seeking an organized, creative, and collaborative Admin / Social Media Intern to join our growing team, interested in producing new works across Manhattan. Founded just one year ago, The Table Read Co. suppor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development & Member Services Associate

Salary and Benefits: $60,000 annually Comprehensive benefits package Opportunities for professional development and training Meaningful opportunities for advancement and career growth within the organization Location: New York, NY Hiring Schedule: Date Posted: July 6, 2026 Deadline to Apply: July 17, 2026 Start Date: July 27, 2026, or as soon as available About the Lucille Lortel Theatre The Lucille Lortel Theatre fosters both new and established artists, incre... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Casting Actors for Storm Still by Gab Reisman at Bridge Street Theatre

Catskill, New York – Bridge Street Theatre, the region’s “most fearless professional stage company,” is accepting submissions from both Equity and non-Equity performers for the upcoming production of “Storm Still” by Gabl Reisman, directed by Jasmine Roth, rehearsing 9/15/26 - 10/1/26, and running 10/1/26 - 10/11/26, all in Catskill, New York. ABOUT THE THEATRE Bridge Street Theatre is an award-winning professional theatre in Catskill, New York, dedicated to producing adventurous, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: VICE PRESIDENT - Development

For more than 50 years, live theatre in Stamford, CT has thrived at the Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, comprised of a 184-seat proscenium theatre and a 100-seat black box theatre. Curtain Call, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has managed Sterling Farms’ theatre operations since 1992. Live musical, cabaret, and play performances for all ages attract an audience of 30,000... (more)

Internships - Crew : Technical Production Worker – Directors

Job Overview We are seeking a reliable and detail-oriented Technical Production Worker – Directors to support the planning, coordination, and execution of production activities. The successful candidate will work closely with directors, production teams, and technical staff to ensure all technical operations run efficiently before, during, and after productions. Key Responsibilities Assist directors with technical production planning and daily operations. Set up, operate, and maintain ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Composites Technician

Job Summary We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Composites Technician to join our creative manufacturing team. A Composites Technician is responsible for producing high-quality composite parts, molds, and tooling using a variety of materials, processes, and equipment. This role requires technical skill, attention to detail, adherence to safety and quality standards, and the ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced production environment. Essential Position Responsibiliti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Prop Supervisor

Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, seeks an Associate Prop Supervisor to support the Production Dept.'s day-to-day Prop Shop management and construction needs. Full job description and application instructions may be found here: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing

Organization The Flynn is where the unexpected meets the familiar—where strangers become neighbors through shared wonder. We light up stages and communities alike with performances that inspire and moments that transform. Here, bold art feels personal—and belonging takes center stage. The Flynn welcomes international, national, and regional artists to its stages, presenting a diverse range of performances designed to create transformative experiences for audiences. Its programming includ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Fellow

POSITION SUMMARY The Production Fellow will work with the Production Manager to gain comprehensive, hands-on experience in the operations and production practices of a leading professional LORT theater. This year-long fellowship provides broad exposure to the collaborative and multidisciplinary processes that support the creation of theatrical productions, while offering opportunities for professional development and evolution across multiple disciplines within the production department and o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Growth & Impact Officer

Organization The Flynn is where the unexpected meets the familiar—where strangers become neighbors through shared wonder. We light up stages and communities alike with performances that inspire and moments that transform. Here, bold art feels personal—and belonging takes center stage. The Flynn welcomes international, national, and regional artists to its stages, presenting a diverse range of performances designed to create transformative experiences for audiences. Its programming includ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Touring Sales Assocate

Show Unit/Traveling Show | Full Time Logistics and Merchandising — FCP Operations Commission based sales associate, responsible for fast- paced food, beverage and concessions merchandise sales while traveling with a touring production. Excellent customer service skills and drive to maximize sales a must. Assist with operational activities related to consumer product division of touring production. Adhere to and support Feld Entertainment’s standards of conduct, policies and procedures.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Submissions for MAKING IT HAPPEN: Festival of 15-Minute Musicals are Open!

The Theater Center is accepting submissions for Making It Happen: 15 Minute Musicals, a short musical festival that allows writers, composers, lyricists, and creative teams to present original musical theatre work on an Off-Broadway stage in the heart of Times Square. Audiences and judges will vote to determine one winner each night. Three nightly winners will advance to the Finals on September 2, where one overall winner will receive $5,000. Artists should only submit if they are available ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer and New Play Associate at Lincoln Center Theater

Overview: LCT’s mission is to bring exceptional theater to life. Building on a legacy of artistic excellence, LCT strives to expand what is possible: to make the magic of theatre more palpable, empowering visionary artists and extending the invitation for the community to join in celebrating the power of live performance. This upcoming season embodies this mission-driven work and is the second under the leadership of Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Managing Director Mike S... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Voice vs Chat: The Next Evolution of AI Student Assistants in Higher Ed

A student visits a university website late at night. Maybe it is 10:30 PM. Maybe they have just finished comparing a few colleges. They are interested, curious, and finally ready to take the next step. They have a few simple questions, but each one matters. “Am I eligible for this program?” “When is the application deadline?” “Are scholarships available?” “Can I speak to someone?” At this stage, the student is no longer just browsing. They are interested, eng... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Touring Wardrobe Supervisor

General: The Acting Company seeks a touring Wardrobe Supervisor (Wardrobe Sup) for their 2026-2027 National Tour. This position serves as the department head for the wardrobe department. The Wardrobe Sup will join the production during its design and rehearsal process in NYC while beginning the tour advance with the Associate Producer. Wardrobe Sup will tech the production at its tech venue with the rest of the technical tour staff. While on the road, the Wardrobe Sup oversees costume mainte... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Touring Scenic Supervisor

General: The Acting Company seeks a touring Scenic Supervisor (Scenic Sup) for their 2026-2027 National Tour. Scenic Sup will join the production during its design and rehearsal process in NYC while beginning the tour advance with the Associate Producer. This position will lead load in and tech of the production at its tech venue with the rest of the technical tour staff. While on the road, the Scenic Sup oversees the installation, implementation, and troubleshooting of all the production’s... (more)

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