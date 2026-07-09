Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 9, 2026- Go Inside SIX, HEATHERS, and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! We're here to catch you up on yesterday's biggest stories from the stage and screen. Check out highlights including an exclusive interview with Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado about her Broadway return in SIX, first-look photos of Aniya Thompson in Heathers The Musical, and an exclusive performance video from & Juliet. Plus, Tracee Ellis Ross makes her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing, Maybe Happy Ending celebrates a historic milestone, and so much more!
Scroll down for videos, photos, reviews, and all the latest Broadway news. ✨
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, July 12
Dog Day Afternoon closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Interview: SIX Star Kirstin Maldonado Talks Broadway, Pentatonix, and Finding Her Anne Boleyn
GRAMMY Award-winning Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado is back on Broadway as Anne Boleyn in the Tony Award-winning musical SIX. In this interview, she reflects on returning to the stage after Kinky Boots, adapting to the show's demanding schedule, bringing her harmony-driven background to the score, and discovering her own take on one of musical theater's most beloved queens.
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Exclusive: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Debuts First Look at Aniya Thompson as 'Martha'
See exclusive first look photos of Aniya Thompson as 'Martha Dunnstock' in Heathers The Musical Off-Broadway. The new photos show Thompson performing 'Kindergarten Boyfriend,' Martha's act two showstopper.
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Exclusive: Watch Michael Iván Carrier's Powerful 'I'm Not a Girl...' from & JULIET
All you need is time to check out this powerful and poignant musical number from & Juliet. Watch in this exclusive video as the wonderful Michael Iván Carrier takes the stage at the Laurie Beeachman Theatre to perform May's Act 1 ballad, 'I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman'.
|Must Watch
|Video: Watch Matteo Lane Perform 'Razzle Dazzle' in CHICAGO on Broadway
by Michael Major
Chicago the Musical has released first video footage of Matteo Lane performing 'Razzle Dazzle' on Broadway. The stand-up comedian and singer takes on the classic Kander & Ebb showtune, complete with Ann Reinking's Fosse-inspired choreography.. (more...)
|Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Celebrates Becoming the Longest-Running Show at the Belasco Theatre
by Michael Major
Maybe Happy Ending has officially become the longest-running production at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway. Watch a video from the celebration, including a special sing-along of 'Where You Belong' and a speech from Dez Duron.'. (more...)
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Video: Lyric Hammersmith Releases RELICS Trailer Ahead of World Premiere
Video: Watch Tracee Ellis Ross Perform in EVERY BRILLIANT THING on Broadway
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Meg Stalter, Barrett Foa, and Ryo Kamibayashi Take First Bows in OH, MARY!
by Bruce Glikas
Meg Stalter, Barrett Foa, and Ryo Kamibayashi have joined the company of Oh, Mary! on Broadway. Check out photos from their first performance and first bows here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Hal Leonard announced a partnership with Avalon to exclusively represent global print interests for OPERATION MINCEMEAT, with an official Vocal Selections folio set for release as the show runs simultaneously on Broadway, in the West End, and on world tour.. (more...)
THE DEAD DIE REPEATEDLY to Receive Industry Reading
by Stephi Wild
Midnight Snack Productions will present a one-night reading of Amanda DeLalla's THE DEAD DIE REPEATEDLY, directed by Ishika Muchhal, at The Studio at The Tank. The noir mystery is inspired by visual novels including Danganronpa and Ace Attorney.. (more...)
Actors' Equity Association Endorses Kathy Hochul for Reelection as Governor of New York
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors' Equity Association's National Council has voted to endorse Kathy Hochul for her reelection campaign for governor of New York, on behalf of the more than 20,000 members living in New York State.. (more...)
Lisa Langford Named 2026 Dominic Orlando Playwriting Award Recipient
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Cleveland-based playwright Lisa Langford has been named the fourth recipient of the Dominic Orlando Playwriting Award, earning a $12,000 unrestricted grant. Her winning play will have its world premiere in Cleveland Heights.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Aliya Al-Hassan
The legendary rock opera by lyricist Tim Rice composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, the premiere of Jesus Christ Superstar redefined the Broadway musical and 40 years later it remains a beloved classic. The instantly recognisable tunes and daringly contemporary lyrics made it one of the most popular albums of all-time, selling over seven million copies, as well as creating a truly global smash hit, with sold-out productions in more than 40 countries.. (more...)
Review Roundup: Does the Live-Action MOANA Offer Disney Magic?
by Josh Sharpe
Disney's new live-action version of Moana officially arrives in theaters this Friday, and critics have shared their thoughts about the movie musical, which is helmed by Hamilton's Thomas Kail and features songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Find out if the movie sinks or swims in our roundup.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Josh Sharpe
Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller revealed the 78th Primetime Emmy Award nominations on Wednesday morning. Nominees include Broadway's Carrie Coon, Sarah Pidgeon, Ayo Edeberi, Sarah Snook, Laurie Metcalf, and more. Check out the full list!. (more...)
Lupita Nyong'o, Edie Falco, Phillipa Soo and More to Star in PRE-EXISTING CONDITION Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Pre-Existing Condition written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland will return to the stage later this summer at the Greenwich House Theater, directed by Maria Dizzia.. (more...)
Catherine Tate Departs West End OH, MARY! Early; Mason Alexander Park Returns
by Michael Major
Catherine Tate has departed from the West End production of Oh, Mary! due to 'personal reasons,' with original star Mason Alexander Park filling in before Cole Escola and Jinkx Monsoon take over.. (more...)
Matt Damon Reveals He ‘Definitely’ Wants to Make His Broadway Debut
by Michael Gioia
Academy Award winner Matt Damon, who previously played the West End, says he’s (almost) ready to hit the Great White Way. He’s considered a stint on Broadway — but he’s just waiting for the right time to make it happen.. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo-Led PRIMA FACIE Film Will Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
by Stephi Wild
The film adaptation of Prima Facie, starring Cynthia Erivo, will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Learn more about the film here!. (more...)
AFFLUENZA, SACRILEGIOUS, and EXPECTING Set For Riverside Studios' Mainstage Season 2026-27
by Stephi Wild
Riverside Studios announced a five-play Mainstage Season directed by Andy Sandberg, launching with three world premieres including AFFLUENZA, SACRILEGIOUS by Oscar winner Tom Schulman, and EXPECTING.. (more...)
Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme Returning for 2026 Holiday Tour
by Josh Sharpe
Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag queen powerhouses BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon are coming back to town for the ninth year of their internationally acclaimed, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.. (more...)
Appeals Court Keeps Trump's Name Off Kennedy Center Facade While Legal Battle Continues
by Joshua Wright
A federal appeals court ruled Trump's name must stay off the Kennedy Center facade while the arts institution appeals a lower court's removal order.. (more...)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals OCTET Movie is Seeking Distribution
by Josh Sharpe
A new in-depth article is spotlighting Lin-Manuel Miranda's upcoming Octet film adaptation, revealing new details about casting, the filming process, and more. . (more...)
The Public Theater to Present Reading of KNOCKOUTS by Bridget Everett, Marc Shaiman and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Public Theater is presenting concert reading of the new show Knockouts, written by Bridget Everett, Isaac Oliver, Marc Shaiman, Rachel Shukert, and Scott Wittman.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Brandon Uranowitz
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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