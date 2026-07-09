Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 9, 2026- Go Inside SIX, HEATHERS, and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!

Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! We're here to catch you up on yesterday's biggest stories from the stage and screen. Check out highlights including an exclusive interview with Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado about her Broadway return in SIX, first-look photos of Aniya Thompson in Heathers The Musical, and an exclusive performance video from & Juliet. Plus, Tracee Ellis Ross makes her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing, Maybe Happy Ending celebrates a historic milestone, and so much more!

Scroll down for videos, photos, reviews, and all the latest Broadway news. ✨