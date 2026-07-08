Photos: Donna McKechnie and Malik Nabers Visit SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway

Two stars visited the cast of Schmigadoon! on Broadway: dance legend Donna McKechnie and New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. See photos from their visit!

The pair greeted the cast after the performance and posed for photos. Nabers had previously worked with Schmigadoon!’s Ayaan Diop (Carson) in a commercial and surprised the young actor with a “Nabers” Giants jersey.

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas