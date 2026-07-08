Photos: Donna McKechnie and Malik Nabers Visit SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway
Nabers had previously worked with Schmigadoon!’s Ayaan Diop (Carson) in a commercial and surprised the young actor with a “Nabers” Giants jersey.
Two stars visited the cast of Schmigadoon! on Broadway: dance legend Donna McKechnie and New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. See photos from their visit!
The pair greeted the cast after the performance and posed for photos. Nabers had previously worked with Schmigadoon!’s Ayaan Diop (Carson) in a commercial and surprised the young actor with a “Nabers” Giants jersey.
Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Christopher Gattelli and Donna McKechnie
The company of Schmigadoon! with Donna McKechnie
Ivan Hernandez, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, Donna McKechnie, Alex Brightman, Sara Chase, Max Clayton, Maria Briggs, Ana Gasteyer
Max Clayton, Sara Chase, Ana Gasteyer, Malik Nabers, Isabelle McCalla, Maria Briggs
Ayaan Diop, Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers, Ayaan Diop