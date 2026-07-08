Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Celebrates Becoming the Longest-Running Show at the Belasco Theatre

Maybe Happy Ending has officially become the longest-running production at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway. On Tuesday night, the Tony-winning musical had its 688th performance, officially cementing itself as the longest running show at the historic Broadway house.

The production has now surpassed the 687-performance run of Dead End at the famed Broadway theatre — joining the ranks of Broadway's current long-running hits, including Chicago, Book of Mormon, Six, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Aladdin, Hadestown, Wicked, and Hamilton.

Following the record-breaking performance, Dez Duron thanked the audience and the musical's fanbase, which they call their 'Fireflies,' for their support throughout the show's nearly two year run.

"We just want to thank all of you. It is not possible without our fireflies, the people who keep this thing going. You guys have been keeping us fully charged for almost two years now. We have loved getting to meet y'all at the stage door and throughout the city and hearing how special this show is to y'all and how it's touched you guys. It means the world to us. We're so grateful for all the love you've shown us."

Following the speech, the company led the audience in a special sing-along performance of "Where You Belong."

Maybe Happy Ending has released a new block of tickets is now on sale through Sunday, February 28, 2027.

Maybe Happy Ending also currently stars Zachary Noah Piser, Hannah Kevitt, and Marcus Choi with Cathy Ang, Steven Huynh, Savy Jackson, Daniel May, Sam Simahk & Christopher James Tamayo rounding out the company as standbys.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.