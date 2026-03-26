BroadwayWorld Classifieds 3/26/2026; Jobs In Teaching, General Management, and More

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Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 3/26/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Resident Scenic Designer / Technical Director

The Resident Scenic Designer/Technical Director, a member of Sunset Playhouse’s full-time professional staff, is responsible for conceptualizing, designing, and executing scenic elements for all theatrical productions while ensuring artistic vision aligns with budget, safety needs, and production timelines. This role oversees all technical operations—including set construction, lighting, sound, and stage mechanics—while supervising shop volunteers and collaborating closely w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Operations

The Director of Operations is responsibl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Manager

Midland Center for the Arts is a cultural destination that advances creativity and connection to make people’s lives better. One of Michigan’s largest nonprofit arts organizations, Midland Center is a unique cultural complex located in the city of Midland, Michigan. The 275,000SF facility encompasses an auditorium theater (1,500 seat) that presents touring Broadway and national artists and entertainers, a mid-sized theater (... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Techincal Director of the Martin Theater

The Dalton School, a progressive K-12 gender-inclusive school in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, is consistently recognized as one of the preeminent independent day schools in the nation. Known for its child-centered approach and an exceptional, inspiring faculty, Dalton enrolls over 1,300 students with approximately 350 faculty and staff. Guided by the Dalton Plan, the foundation of a Dalton education, our faculty meets each student’s evolving needs, interests, and abilities. Dalton... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate General Manager at Lincoln Center Theater

LCT’s mission is to bring exceptional theater to life. Building on a legacy of artistic excellence, LCT strives to expand what is possible: to make the magic of theatre more palpable, empowering visionary artists and extending the invitation for the community to join in celebrating the power of live performance. To see that mission to fruition in ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Full-Time Dance Performer & Choreography Assistant

A dynamic and fast-growing performing arts company, StarWave Productions, is currently seeking a passionate and dedicated Full-Time Dance Performer & Choreography Assistant to join our creative team. This is an exciting opportunity for emerging dancers who are eager to grow within the performing arts industry and gain hands-on experience in choreography, stage performance, and creative production. Based in New York City, NY 10001, Unite... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Dance Instructor / Choreographer

Urban Pulse Dance Studio is seeking a passionate and energetic Dance Instructor / Choreographer to join our team. The ideal candidate should have strong dance skills, creativity, and the ability to teach and inspire students of different skill levels. (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Content & Guest Post Outreach Specialist (Full-Time)

BrightWave Media Solutions is looking for a motivated and detail-oriented Content & Guest Post Outreach Specialist to join our growing team. The ideal candidate will have experience in guest posting, content coordination, and communication with webmasters or publishers. (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: School Tour Production Assistant

General: The Acting Company (TAC) seeks a non-union Production Assistant (PA) for their 2026 NYC School Tour. The 2026 NYC School Tour is a 75-minute, 6-actor production of Hamlet, by William Shakespeare, in a modern verse translation by Lisa Peterson. For three weeks in April and May, tour will travel to schools (Monday through Friday), load in, perform, and load out. This is a local commitment - there are no overnight conditions: the full team will travel to the school each morning, an... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: School Tour Technical Director

General: The Acting Company (TAC) seeks a touring Technical Director (TD) for their 2026 NYC School Tour. The 2026 NYC School Tour is a 75-minute, 6-actor production of Hamlet, by William Shakespeare, in a modern verse translation by Lisa Peterson. For three weeks in April and May, tour will travel to NYC schools (Monday through Friday), load in, perform, and load out. This is a local commitment - there are no overnight conditions: the full team will travel to the school each morning, an... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Professional theatre seeks box office assistant

The Box Office Assistant is responsible for assisting patrons with ticket purchasing and delivery, and providing information pertaining to the venue and/or event. (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Scenic, Lighting, Costume, Prop, Sound, & Projection Designers

Scenic, Lighting, Costume, Prop, Sound, & Projection Designers Iowa Central Community College Theatre Mainstage Shows A Midsummer Night’s Dream (opens Oct 14, 2026) The Pirates of Penzance (opens Mar 4, 2027) Iowa Central Community College Theatre is seeking designers in all areas for two productions in the 2026–27 season: • A Midsummer Night’s Dream – opening October 14, 2026 • The Pirates of Penzance – opening March 4, 2027 We are accepting materials for Scenic, Lighting, Cost... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Facilities Manager, Playwrights Downtown

Facilities Manager Playwrights Downtown Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer’s theater committed to the advancement of bold and visionary contemporary playwrights, through the development and production of daring new work and the education of future theatermakers. In a city rich with cultural offerings, Playwrights Horizons’ 55-year-old mission is unique among theaters of its size; the organization has distinguished itself by a steadfast commitment to centering the voice ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artist

New 42 was founded to breathe new life to 42nd Street and its historic theaters, transforming the block into a vibrant and youthful theater district. Today and every day, we continue to spark awe and wonder, opening new worlds to young audiences through New Victory Theater, incubating new works at New 42 Studios, and paving new pathways to creative careers through our artist and mentorship programs. Under the leadership of President & CEO Russell Granet and Board Chair... (more)