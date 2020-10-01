BroadwayHD Announces October Lineup - SWEENEY TODD, A STAR IS BORN, and More!

Check out the full lineup!

BroadwayHD has announced its October roster, featuring popular films and plays, along with anniversary concerts and exciting live theater experiences. Kicking off the month is the hit 1954 musical film, A Star is Born, starring Judy Garland, James Mason and Jack Carlson, along with Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet, an unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber, on October 1st. Creating a Character: The Moni Yakim Legacy gives viewers an inside look at actors who studied under the legendary Moni Yakim at Juilliard and will be available starting October 8th. The documentary features interviews with Laura Linney, Anthony Mackie and Kevin Kline.





Arriving on the streaming platform later in the month is the feature-length documentary, In Full Bloom, which chronicles the lives of 13 transgender and two gay actors, whose paths cross during the production of the unprecedented stage play, Lovely Bouquet of Flowers. On October 22nd, Were the World Mine makes its way onto BroadwayHD, along with Ibsen's Ghosts, which was filmed live at London's Trafalgar Studios, on October 27th. Lastly, Aria Entertainments production of Night of the Living Dead Live!, based on George A. Romero's unparalleled 1968 film, will be available starting October 29th. The live theater experience skirts the line between the horrific and the hysterical, as it follows the eerie story of a bunch of strangers holed up in a farmhouse in rural Pennsylvania.





BroadwayHD will also celebrate Halloween this month with a collection of creepy horror titles that will be sure to keep you on the edge of your seat! Titles include Night of the Living Dead Live!, Toxic Avenger, Ibsen's Ghosts, Ruthless, and Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet.





"BroadwayHD has another incredible month coming up with a full schedule of hit productions that are sure to excite our theater fans," said BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. "We are thrilled to welcome A Star Is Born, Ghosts and many more excellent productions to the service this month."





See below for a full line-up of what BroadwayHD subscribers can see starting this October:

A Star is Born - October 1st

The 1954 film version of A Star is Born, directed by George Cukor follows a movie star, Norman Maine (James Mason) who helps launch the career of a talented nightclub singer, Esther Blodgett (Judy Garland) and also wins her heart. Maine's career flounders and he sinks into an abyss of alcoholism. Esther chooses to sacrifice her stardom to care for Maine, but he will not allow Esther to abandon her dreams for him.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet - October 1st

One of the darkest musicals ever written, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile, in order to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney (George Hearn) swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate, Mrs. Lovett (Angela Lansbury), bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public. Based on the 1973 play of the same title, this version from 1982 stars Tony Award winners Angela Lansbury (Mame, Gypsy) and George Hearn (La Cage aux Folles, Sunset Boulevard). It features a lush score by the legendary Stephen Sondheim and is directed by Hal Prince, who died this past year, leaving behind a stunning legacy of work on Broadway--from Cabaret to The Phantom of the Opera.

Creating a Character: The Moni Yakim Legacy - October 8th

What do Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Patti LuPone and Alex Sharp have in common? They are but a few of the extraordinary actors who have studied under Moni Yakim at Juilliard, America's greatest performing arts school. Featuring interviews with Laura Linney, Anthony Mackie, Michael Urie and Kevin Kline, this compelling portrait of the master teacher - the sole remaining founder of the school's legendary Drama Division - takes us inside the drama classes where Moni and his wife Mina pour their love and passion into preparing the next generation of actors for the spotlight.

In Full Bloom - October 20th

The feature-length documentary, In Full Bloom, chronicles the lives of 13 transgender and two gay actors whose paths cross during the production of the unprecedented stage play, Lovely Bouquet of Flowers. Fiction becomes reality, when behind-the scenes, rehearsal and performance footage is interwoven with compelling personal interviews from the cast, dealing with family, inner conflicts, discrimination, coming out, surgery, hormones and the complexities of sexual identity and orientation. By sharing their own journeys, the actors transcend transgender by speaking to issues, such as relationships, careers and spirituality. In Full Bloom, challenges the viewer to move past stereotypes and to see the commonalities we all share as human beings.

Were the World Mine - October 22nd

A bullied and demoralized gay student at an all-boys school uses a magical flower derived from Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" to turn many in his community gay, including a comely rugby player for himself.

Ghosts - October 27th

Ibsen's Ghosts attracted controversy at its premiere, and deals with subjects such as religion, incest and euthanasia and, most shockingly at the time, venereal disease. This production was filmed Live at London's Trafalgar Studios, starring Lesley Manville as Helene Alving.

Night of the Living Dead Live!- October 29th

Based on George A. Romero's unparalleled 1968 film, one of the most iconic and influential releases of all time, Night of the Living Dead Live! skirts the line between the horrific and the hysterical, as it makes its London debut. The production, written by Christopher Bond, Dale Boyer and Trevor Martin, follows the eerie story of a bunch of strangers holed up in a farmhouse in rural Pennsylvania.

