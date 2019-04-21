Broadway at the Cabaret: Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz, Kate Rockwell & Many More!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, April 21 - 27, 2019. Come hear the music play!

Joe Iconis & Family

April 22 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Musical theater writer and rabble rouser Joe Iconis brings his unique mash-up of showtune cabaret and rock and roll jamboree back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Join Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks as they roar their way through a set of Joe's incendiary songs. Expect classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Iconis has penned the musicals Be More Chill (currently playing on Broadway at the Lyceum Theater), Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, ReWrite, and The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks, as well as the theatrical concert Things to Ruin (cast recording available on Ghostlight Records). The concert will feature Joe Iconis & Family members including Annie Golden, Molly Hager, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse, Krysta Rodriguez, and George Salazar.

Kate Rockwell: Back to My Roots

April 22 at The Loft at City Winery - BUY TICKETS

Currently starring as Karen Smith, "the dumbest girl you'll ever meet", in Mean Girls on Broadway, Kate Rockwell's debut solo album BACK TO MY ROOTS will take you back to the "second Golden-Age" of Broadway musicals. Follow Kate back to the shows that inspired her to leave the sane, stable world of "normal" professions behind and follow her passion to the Great White (Blonde) Way. Featuring songs by Cy Coleman, Frank Wildhorn, Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, William Finn and more. Kate's previous Broadway credits include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: the Musical, Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Margot in Legally Blonde, and Hair.

54 Sings Lady Gaga feat. Annie Golden, Lauren Marcus, and more!

April 23 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Back after a sold out performance in January... "Just Dance," "Born This Way," "Edge of Glory," "You & I," "Million Reasons" - the music of six-time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter and pop culture icon, Lady Gaga, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! Join over a dozen Broadway performers and rising stars as we celebrate the decade long career of one of this generation's most trailblazing artists: Lady Gaga. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation. Performers include Annie Golden ("Orange is the New Black," Broadway Bounty Hunter), F. Michael Haynie (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar: Live", Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), and many others!

54 Sings Elton John feat. Jay Armstrong Johnson, Julia Murney, and more!

April 24 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

The legendary Elton John's music has inspired countless audiences to jump for joy and dance in the streets. Now, Feinstein's/54 Below is honoring Elton John with 54 Sings Elton John, a celebration of his music, sung by those legends of Broadway whom he has inspired. Audiences will expect to hear Elton's greatest songs, like "Crocodile Rock," "Candle In The Wind," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," and so many more, sung by the legends of Broadway who call Elton their Rocket Man! Performers include Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera, On The Town), Dan DeLuca (Newsies, The Wire), Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party), and many more!

Sherie Rene Scott & Norbert Leo Butz

April 26 & 27 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Sherie Rene Scott (Everyday Rapture, The Little Mermaid, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) and Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked, Catch Me if You Can, My Fair Lady) present their new work in development at Feinstein's/54 Below. After sharing the stage in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Rent, and The Last Five Years, Sherie and Norbert reunite once again for an investigation of their twenty plus year creative partnership in musical theatre. This will be a night you won't want to miss!





