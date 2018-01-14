Broadway at the Cabaret: Jennifer Damiano, Kyle Taylor Parker & More This Week!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway at the Cabaret

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, January 14-20, 2017. Come hear the music play!

At This Performance: Broadway's Understudies, Standbys, and Swings

January 15 at The Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... TO CELEBRATE 900TH PERFORMER Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... The popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Kyle TaylorA. Parker: The Soul Session

January 15 at The Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Him: Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Parker makes his Green Room 42 debut in THE SOUL SESSION, an evening of showtunes and pop standards reimagined into soul stirring arrangements. The evening will feature music from Hairspray, West Side Story The Color Purple and more . Special guest appearances by Tiffany Mann, Alysha Umphress, and Alex Newell. The evening is set to be a celebration of soul and all things Broadway. Directed by Nathan Peck with Music direction by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Jennifer Damiano: Unplugged

January 16 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Her: Next to Normal, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, American Psycho

Tony-nominated actress and singer Jennifer Damiano returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time since her solo cabaret debut in the summer of 2016 with Jennifer Damiano: Unplugged. The concert features an intimate, acoustic take on Damiano's journey through her adolescence in the theater through pop music and the heartfelt musical theater songs that have made her career. Damiano will be reunited with music director Benjamin Rauhala for the intimate concert in what will be her most personal cabaret show yet.

Natalie Joy Johnson: LOW HANGING NATURALS

January 17 at Joe's Pub- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Her: Kinky Boots, Legally Bonde

Johnson can currently be seen as 'Pat' in Cyndi Lauper's hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots. She can also be seen in Season 3 of Difficult People on HULU, and in the upcoming second season of HBO's High Maintenance. Additional credits include Legally Blonde (Broadway: Enid/Tour: Paulette), bare: a pop opera (Nadia), Southern Comfort (Cori), and Silence!. Natalie has sold out her solo cabaret shows at Joe's Pub, 54 Below, The Regency, Ars Nova, & The Duplex.

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens

January 18 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

An all-star cast will perform in a concert of Elegies For Angels, Punks, and Raging Queens, the internationally produced musical. With book and lyrics by Bill Russell, who will host the evening, and music by Janet Hood, who will be the music director, the score includes "My Brother Lived in San Francisco," "And the Rain Keeps Falling Down," "Angels, Punks and Raging Queens," and more. The show features songs inspired by the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt and songs that represent the feelings of friends and family members dealing with the loss.

Related Articles