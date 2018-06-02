Broadway and Screen Star Allyn Ann McLerie Dies at 91

The New York Times has reported that Allyn Ann McLerie, star of stage and screen, has died at 91. She rose to attention on Broadway at age 21 in Where's Charley? before becoming a familiar star of film and television. Her daughter Iya Gaynes Falcone Brown said the cause of her mother's death was Alzheimer's disease.

McLerie starred in movies such as "They Shoot Horses, Don't They?" and television shows such as "The Tony Randall Show." She also had a supporting role in "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd."

In 1944 she starred in On the Town on Broadway, with music by Leonard Bernstein and book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

She received rave reviews for her performance in Where's Charley? in 1948, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser.

Ms. McLerie's Broadway credits also included Miss Liberty in 1949 and a 1960 revival of West Side Story, in which she played Anita. Her last Broadway appearance was in the 1963 musical revue, The Beast in Me.

Read more on NYTimes.com.

