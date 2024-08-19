Broadway Votes and HeadCount Launch Voter Engagement Sweepstakes For Broadway Fans

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Votes and HeadCount have joined forces by launching an online voter engagement sweepstakes. By checking their voter registration status, fans will be automatically entered for a chance to win two tickets to four different Broadway and/or Off-Broadway shows of their choosing, plus flight and hotel accommodations at the ACE Hotel New York City. To enter, click https://www.headcount.org/broadway-gtv .

“HeadCount is proud to once again be working with our collaborators across the industry, and Broadway Votes, to reach the Broadway community, encouraging everyone to check their voter registration and vote in this year’s election. We want everyone in the theater community to have their voice heard at the ballot box, and this year, we are so excited to be working with over 25 productions to reach as many fans as possible.” - Jamie Huntsman Senior Art Director, HeadCount

Participating shows on and off-Broadway include & Juliet, Back To The Future, The Big Gay Jamboree, Cabaret, Chicago, Death Becomes Her, Ghost Of John Mccain, The Great Gatsby, Gypsy, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen, Little Shop Of Horrors, Maybe Happy Ending, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Notebook, The Outsiders, The Play That Goes Wrong, Romeo + Juliet, Six, Suffs, Sunset Boulevard, Swept Away,Water For Elephants, Wicked, and A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.

To be entered into the sweepstakes, each fan must check their voter registration status or take action to get election information on the dedicated Broadway Trip of a Lifetime sweepstakes landing page. If a person finds they need to update their voter registration information after checking, they can continue on to amend their voter registration or register for the first time, however, voter registration is not required for entry into the contest.

The sweepstakes will be live from Monday, August 19th – Thursday, September 27th. Entrants can gain more entries by sharing a custom link with their friends and family or signing up for the ACE Hotel email list. A winner will be chosen and contacted directly within a one-month period of the sweepstakes closing date.

ABOUT BROADWAY VO TES

Broadway Votes is dedicated to harnessing the unique influence and communal spirit of the Broadway community and national theatrical tours to empower and inspire civic engagement across America. As a nonpartisan initiative, their sole mission is to promote voter participation, ensuring that every voice in the diverse tapestry of our business, audience, and nation is heard.

Through innovative campaigns, partnerships, and initiatives, Broadway Votes aims to make a meaningful impact on the political landscape, inspiring individuals from all walks of life to exercise their right to vote.