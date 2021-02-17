Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Veteran Kevin Cosculluela Arrested for Sexually Abusing Underage Students

Cosculluela has appeared in Mean Girls and An American in Paris on tour.

Feb. 17, 2021  

According to the New York Post, theatre veteran Kevin Cosculluela, who appeared on Broadway in Mean Girls and An American in Paris (national tour) has been arrested for sexual activity with two underage students. The 25 year-old was arrested in Florida on January 20.

Cosculluela's victims, who reportedly met him at Orlando's Peaches Dance and Music studio, have accused him of engaging in oral sex, and exchanging nude photos, according to the arrest warrant.

The dance studio has since fired Cosculluela.

Cosculluela has also appeared in the Lifetime series Dance Moms.


