Broadway Veteran Gina Ferrall Has Died

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BroadwayWorld is saddened to share news of the passing of veteran Broadway actress Gina Ferrall.

The news was shared by her husband, drummer and percussionist Kory Grossman, who wrote that Ferrall passed away following a battle with a rare and aggressive uterine sarcoma.

Ferrall appeared on Broadway in the acclaimed Tom Stoppard plays The Coast of Utopia and Leopoldstadt, and on the musical stage in She Loves Me, It Shoulda Been You, Mamma Mia!, Beauty and the Beast, Big River, Jane Eyre, The Sound of Music, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and Les Misérables.

Her additional New York credits included Passion on Live From Lincoln Center, Sail Away at Carnegie Hall, Candide with New York City Opera, and performances with the New York Philharmonic.

National touring credits included Wicked and Les Misérables. On television, she appeared in Law & Order, FBI, and Blue Bloods.

Earlier in her career, Ferrall was a company member of the American Conservatory Theater from 1986 to 1990.