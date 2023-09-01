Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More

This September, Broadway fans can wind down from summer with a new lineup of television shows, movies, and albums to stream. From a new Prime Video film starring Bette Midler to the new cast recording of Sweeney Todd, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this September!

Theatre Movies & TV

Little Shop of Horrors (Now Streaming, Max)

The beloved movie musical comes to Max. This wild musical comedy is the story of a boy, a girl and a man-eating plant from outer space! Rick Moranis is Seymour, a nerdy flower-shop clerk who's sweet on co-worker Audrey but devoted to Audrey II, a bloodthirsty talking plant.

Brigadoon (Now Streaming, Prime Video)

The classic 1954 movie musical starring Gene Kelly, Cyd Charisse, Van Johnson, Jimmy Thompson, and more comes to Prime Video. The film features classic musical theatre songs like "Waitin' For My Dearie," "I'll Go Home With Bonnie Jean," and more.

The Little Mermaid (September 6, Disney+)

Disney’s live-action reimagining of “The Little Mermaid" will premiere on Disney+Disney+ subscribers will be able to access special bonus content, including Oscar winner Javier Bardem as King Triton performing the song “Impossible Child.” The film stars Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, and more.

Sitting in Bars Eating Cake (September 8, Prime Video)

Bette Midler stars in the new friendship-flick full of baking, dating and drama between best friends as they navigate life in Los Angeles in their 20s. The film is directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3) and inspired by real-life events and the book of the same name by Audrey Shulman.

The Irrational (September 26, Peacock)

Tony-winning Rent star Jesse L. Martin stars in the new series following a world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases. With the series premiering Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, the episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

Flora and Son (September 29, Apple TV+)

The new feature from John Carney, the creator of films like Once and Sing Street, stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and follows a single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan). With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music.

Theatre Music

Harmony (Now Streaming)

The cast recording of the upcoming Broadway production of Harmony – the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman. The Broadway cast will feature Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Tesley, Allison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick. Listen here:

Mary Bridget Davies' "Freedom of My Mind" (Now Streaming)

Tony nominated star of A Night with Janis Joplin has released a new live album. The acoustic blues rock album consists of new songs and Janis classics. Her new repertoire introduces seven mesmerizing new songs from the exhilarating play with music, A Room Of One’s Own - the music of which was written exclusively for her in mind by legendary Arif Mardin’s protege TJ Armand (The Queen’s Six) and Broadway veteran Mark Berman.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (September 8)

The new cast album of the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street starring Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Jordan Fisher, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, and more. Pre-order the cast recording here.

A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman (September 8)

Adapted from Jeff Harner's stage show, Alex Rybeck conducts a full orchestra. 17 songs with music by Cy Coleman. The album includes "You Fascinate Me So," "My Personal Property / My City," "It Amazes Me," "Our Private World" (with Liz Callaway)," and more. Pre-order here.

Oklahoma! (September 15)

The first complete recording of Rodgers & Hammerstein score in the original Robert Russell Bennett orchestration, restored by Bruce Pomahac, Overture to Exit Music. The cast on the new album includes Sierra Boggess, Nathaniel Hackmann, Rodney Earl Clarke, Jamie Parker, Louise Dearman, Sandra Marvin, Nadim Naaman, Leo Roberts, Juan Jackson, Will Richardson, and Sejal Keshwala. Pre-order here.