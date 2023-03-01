Broadway Streaming Guide: March 2023 - How to Watch UP HERE & More New Releases

Click Here for More on Broadway Streaming Guide

This March, Broadway fans will be keeping themselves busy with several new albums, movies, and television shows to binge. From the new musical series Up Here to cast recordings from Some Like It Hot and Almost Famous, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this March!

Theatre TV & Film

Burlesque (Now Streaming, Netflix)

Starring Cher and Christina Aguilera star in this movie musical following who lands a job as a cocktail waitress at the Burlesque Lounge, a once-majestic theater that houses an inspired musical revue. Watch the movie here.

Anastasia (Now Streaming, Hulu)

Featuring the voices of Angela Lansbury, Kelsey Grammer, Meg Ryan, and more, the movie musical features music by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Daisy Jones & The Six (March 3, Prime Video)

The new musical series tells the story of the iconic 1970s band, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. It stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, and more.

History of the World, Part II (March 6, Hulu)

The long-awaited followup to Mel Brooks' film finally arrives in a four night event on Hulu. It features Josh Gad, Dove Cameron, Richard Kind, Kimiko Glenn, Andrew Rannells, and more.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (March 10, Netflix)

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo joins Idris Elba in the followup to his popular BBC series in a new, full-length Netflix film.

Cats (March 22, Amazon FreeVee)

The film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical starring Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, and more.

Up Here (March 24, Hulu)

The series, which hails from Steven Levenson ("tick, tick...BOOM!"), Thomas Kail ("Hamilton"), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen"), stars Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons, and Emilia Suárez. It also feature Scott Porter, Emilia Suarez, Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Aisha Jackson.

Theatre Music

Regretting Almost Everything (March 14)

A new concept album for new musical score by Danny Ursetti and Lauren Taslitz. The album features Beth Leavel and Jeff Blumenkrantz with 15 songs plus one bonus track. Pre-order here.

Almost Famous Original Broadway Cast Recording (March 17)

Featuring co-lyrics by Cameron Crowe and music and co-lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, the original Broadway cast recording for the stage adaptation of Almost Famous features Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and Casey Likes. Pre-order here.

Some Like It Hot Original Broadway Cast Recording (March 24)

The original Broadway cast recording featuring a score by Marc Shaiman (music/lyrics) and Scott Wittman (lyrics). The cast includes Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks, and Kevin Del Aguila. Pre-order here.