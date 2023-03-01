Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Streaming Guide
Click Here for More on Broadway Streaming Guide
Broadway Streaming Guide: March 2023 - How to Watch UP HERE & More New Releases

Broadway Streaming Guide: March 2023 - How to Watch UP HERE & More New Releases

Here's what to watch this month!

Mar. 01, 2023  

This March, Broadway fans will be keeping themselves busy with several new albums, movies, and television shows to binge. From the new musical series Up Here to cast recordings from Some Like It Hot and Almost Famous, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this March!

Theatre TV & Film

Burlesque (Now Streaming, Netflix)
Starring Cher and Christina Aguilera star in this movie musical following who lands a job as a cocktail waitress at the Burlesque Lounge, a once-majestic theater that houses an inspired musical revue. Watch the movie here.

Anastasia (Now Streaming, Hulu)
Featuring the voices of Angela Lansbury, Kelsey Grammer, Meg Ryan, and more, the movie musical features music by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Daisy Jones & The Six (March 3, Prime Video)
The new musical series tells the story of the iconic 1970s band, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. It stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, and more.

History of the World, Part II (March 6, Hulu)
The long-awaited followup to Mel Brooks' film finally arrives in a four night event on Hulu. It features Josh Gad, Dove Cameron, Richard Kind, Kimiko Glenn, Andrew Rannells, and more.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (March 10, Netflix)
Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo joins Idris Elba in the followup to his popular BBC series in a new, full-length Netflix film.

Cats (March 22, Amazon FreeVee)
The film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical starring Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, and more.

Up Here (March 24, Hulu)
The series, which hails from Steven Levenson ("tick, tick...BOOM!"), Thomas Kail ("Hamilton"), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen"), stars Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons, and Emilia Suárez. It also feature Scott Porter, Emilia Suarez, Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Aisha Jackson.

Theatre Music

Regretting Almost Everything (March 14)
A new concept album for new musical score by Danny Ursetti and Lauren Taslitz. The album features Beth Leavel and Jeff Blumenkrantz with 15 songs plus one bonus track. Pre-order here.

Almost Famous Original Broadway Cast Recording (March 17)
Featuring co-lyrics by Cameron Crowe and music and co-lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, the original Broadway cast recording for the stage adaptation of Almost Famous features Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and Casey Likes. Pre-order here.

Some Like It Hot Original Broadway Cast Recording (March 24)
The original Broadway cast recording featuring a score by Marc Shaiman (music/lyrics) and Scott Wittman (lyrics). The cast includes Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks, and Kevin Del Aguila. Pre-order here.



Related Stories
Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2023 - What to Watch! Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2023 - What to Watch!
This February, Broadway fans will be treated with several new albums, concerts, and television shows to binge. Check out what's coming to streaming this month, including new classic movie musicals like The Music Man, to new Broadway cast recordings from Kimberly Akimbo and KPOP!
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - What to Watch! Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - What to Watch!
Although it may be a new year, a few classics are returning to streaming services, giving Broadway fans the perfect throwback binge list, plus some exciting new cast recordings that will start your new year off right!
Broadway Lovers Guide to HBO Max Photo
Broadway Lover's Guide to HBO Max
HBO Max offers a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's catalog and a roster of new Max Originals. Among those include an impressive lineup of muscials, plays, and films that theater lovers will enjoy. From Dear Evan Hansen to West Side Story to Cats, check out what Broadway lovers can stream on HBO Max now!
SPRITED Scrooge Supremely Surprises Photo
SPRITED Scrooge Supremely Surprises
In all, while SPIRITED has a lot about it that feels familiar, mostly owing to its nods to its heritage; it is just twisted enough to be a new twist on the old fable.

From This Author - Michael Major


Braids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New AlbumBraids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New Album
March 1, 2023

Canadian art rock band Braids has released their new single 'Apple.' Among the most joyous moments in the Braids discography, 'Apple' is a bubbling anthem of symphonic shoegaze, a celebration of seeing new possibilities in the eyes of a lover, acknowledging past loss with a new state of heart that's been opened and filled.
Meryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' AudiobookMeryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' Audiobook
March 1, 2023

Scholastic education and media company, announced that three-time Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep will narrate the audiobook edition of BIG TREE. The illustrated novel by #1 New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Medal-winning author-artist Brian Selznick, will be released simultaneously in hardcover, audiobook, and ebook.
ALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New AlbumALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New Album
March 1, 2023

The track features bass and vocals from his longtime collaborator, Kaya Thomas-Dyke, and follows the release of recent singles “4th Feb (Stay Awake)” and “BC.” Throughout “Aged Eyes,” Alfa Mist leads the way on keys while Thomas-Dyke blends her gossamer vocal over a finger-picking guitar melody to swell into a strings-laden, cinematic chorus.
Photos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three LaunchPhotos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three Launch
March 1, 2023

Check out photos of Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Katy O’Brian and Tait Fletcher joined by showrunner Jon Favreau, executive producers Dave Filoni, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa, who also directs, director Peter Ramsey and composer Ludwig Göransson.
Juliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP ReleaseJuliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP Release
March 1, 2023

With additional instrumentation from the likes of Griffin Goldsmith [Dawes] and Matt Chamberlain [David Bowie, Pearl Jam], the EP received critical praise. Gorilla vs. Bear listed it as one of the best EP’s of 2022. Additionally, the lead single, “Pretend” was featured in the hit Netflix movie “Do Revenge.'
share