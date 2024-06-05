Broadway Rise Academy to Offer Summer 2024 Workshop Culminating in Off-Broadway Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Rise Academy is inviting young performers aged 10-18 to attend the Summer 2024 Live Performance Intensive Workshop. Led by international performer and renowned vocal coach Eloïse Ghislaine, this program offers expert instruction in singing, stagecraft, and performance dynamics. The week-long workshop will culminate in an Off-Broadway performance at The Triad Theater, giving participants real-world performance experience in front of a live audience.

Workshop Dates:

Session 1: July 15-19 (Performance on July 20)

Session 2: July 22-26 (Performance on July 27)

Location: Ripley Grier Studios, 131 W 72nd St, NYC

**Registration is open, with Early Bird pricing available until June 15. Spaces are limited, ensuring personalized attention for each participant.**

About Broadway Rise Academy: Broadway Rise Academy is dedicated to nurturing young talent and providing premier training in the performing arts, enabling students to realize their full potential.

For more information and to register, visit Broadway Rise Academy.