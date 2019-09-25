Broadway Records to Release 'Hayden Tee: Face to Face'

Broadway Records today announced that Hayden Tee: Face to Face will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, November 8, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com.

Hayden Tee, the New Zealand performer The Sydney Herald proclaimed "a definite star" and acclaimed for his work on Broadway, London's West End, Australia and beyond, releases his first album dedicated to musical theatre. "Face to Face" features songs from his starring roles inMatilda the Musical, Les Misérables, 1776, and expands his repertoire with songs by Jason Robert Brown, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Adam Guettel, Kander & Ebb and more. Arranged by Nigel Ubrihien, backed by a symphony orchestra, and featuring a duet with John Owen-Jones, "Face To Face" is a sumptuous celebration of musical theatre.

About Face to Face, Mr. Tee said today, "It has taken me almost forty years to really settle into who I am. This album has taken over three years to complete and it is unashamedly me, the songs I always wanted, the instruments I always wanted (all sixty-three of them) and the look and images I feel represents me. I hope you enjoy listening as much as I have enjoyed creating it."

"Face to Face" Track Listing:

Stars (from Les Misérables)

I Don't Care Much / So What (from Cabaret)

Lily's Eyes (from The Secret Garden) with John Owen-Jones

Empty Chairs at Empty Tables (from Les Misérables)

Till I Hear You Sing (from Love Never Dies)

It All Fades Away (from The Bridges of Madison County)

Molasses to Rum (from 1776)

The Smell of Rebellion (from Matilda the Musical)

How Glory Goes (from Floyd Collins)

Hayden Tee is an acclaimed performer, makeup artist and recording artist in theatre, concert and cabaret throughout New Zealand, Australia, Asia, the United Kingdom and the USA. Hayden is best known for his award-winning portrayal of Javert in the Australian, Broadway, West End and Dubai productions of Les Misérables. Some of Hayden's other credits include Matilda (Miss Trunchbull - West End) and Les Misérables(Marius - West End), and international productions such as Take Me Out, South Pacific, Little Women, Titanic, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Songs For a New World and Dead Man Walking, Jekyll and Hyde, Being Earnest, 1776, Into The Woods, My Fair Lady, Camelot and Peter Pan. Hayden's previous albums "Hayden Tee" and "Generation whY?" are available on iTunes.

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy® winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musicaland Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), the Tony Award® winning revival of Once On This Island, Anastasia, Bandstand, My Fair Lady,Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland.





