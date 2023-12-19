Broadway Podcast Network Debuts BACKSTAGE PASS Podcast With New York Theatre Barn

Featuring Tony Award nominees L. Morgan Lee and Jenn Colella With Nico Huber, Justin Huertas, S.C. Lucier, Meghan Rose, Hector Flores Jr., Jessie Macbeth, and more.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 4 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End

Broadway Podcast Network Debuts BACKSTAGE PASS Podcast With New York Theatre Barn

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces the new podcast “Backstage Pass,” in partnership with New York Theatre Barn. The premiere episodes are available now, featuring Tony Award-winning playwright Greg Kotis (Urinetown) discussing his newest work, The End of Flesh. 

Hosts Teresa Attridge and Pauls Macs create space to lift up the artistry of those transforming the landscape of our industry. They make the exclusive, inclusive, going straight to the source to understand each artist's authentic viewpoint. Additional featured guests this season include Nico Juber, Justin Huertas, L. Morgan Lee, Jenn Colella, S.C. Lucier, Meghan Rose, Hector Flores Jr., Jessie MacBeth, and more.

“‘Backstage Pass' will give listeners unprecedented access to the artists shaping today's musical theatre landscape,” Attridge and Macs said. “We do deep-dive interviews about an artist's work, explore their background, and even design a special game – unique to each artist – that allows listeners to get to know them on an intimate (and often hilarious) level. This podcast allows us to celebrate a community of people who believe that art, which challenges us, is worth celebrating.”

Teresa Attridge (she/her/hers) is a biracial, bicoastal, bisexual Filipina-American theatre artist based out of Brooklyn. Teresa is a freelance dramaturg who works directly with playwrights and musical teams to help restructure, clarify, and organize existing pieces through personalized, creator-led workshopping sessions. Recently, she has also collaborated with both Goodspeed and Barn On Fire for the upcoming Little Miss Perfect: The Musical. As an actor, her New York credits include: Silke (The Moss Maidens, SheNYC) Mae (The Pajama Game, NAAP) and Joan (Void, Skeleton Rep). Regional: Medium Alison (Fun Home, 42nd St Moon) Christmas Eve (Avenue Q, Farmers Alley) Marta (Company, SF Playhouse), and Yitzhak (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Boxcar Theater). She is also the lyricist in the musical theatre songwriting duo Attridge and Parrish, who are in the process of recording their first album.

Pauls Macs (he/him) is a Seattle/New York-based director, producer, community builder, and educator. While working in New York, he has directed world premiere plays, films, operas, and musicals. Select directing credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Disney's Newsies, King Richard III, A Midsummer Night's Dream, I Would Consider Giving Up (world premiere), The Dark Don't Hide It (world premiere), Jack and Jill (world premiere), Petronilla (world premiere), Gutenberg! The Musical!, The Drowsy Chaperone, Urinetown: The Musical, and The Musical of Musicals: The Musical. Pauls is the Artistic Associate at New York Theatre Barn, which serves as a home for original culture shifting musicals during incubation. In Seattle, Pauls is a founding member of Gaisma Theatre Group, an inclusive theatre company dedicated to serving the musical theatre writers of the Pacific Northwest. He graduated with his MFA in Directing: Theatre and Film from The New School in New York City. 

BPN also presents New York Theatre Barn's “The Musicals of Tomorrow” podcast in partnership, as part of the network. 

To listen to “Backstage Pass,” visit bpn.fm/BackstagePass or wherever you get your podcasts.






RELATED STORIES

1
Melissa Errico Will Release New Solo Album, Sondheim In The City Photo
Melissa Errico Will Release New Solo Album, Sondheim In The City

Concord Theatricals Recordings has just announced the forthcoming release of Sondheim In The City, a new album by Tony Award®-nominated actress, singer and author Melissa Errico. The album will release on CD, streaming and digital platforms on February 16, 2024.

2
Video: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
Video: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

Get a first look at footage of Fiddler on the Roof at Paper Mill Playhouse!

3
Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for APPROPRIATE Photo
Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for APPROPRIATE

Get an exclusive look into the opening night celebrations for Appropriate!

4
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway

Check out footage from the opening night red carpet of Appropriate at Second Stage!

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/17/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/17/23
Nicholas Christopher, John Clay III, Tiffany Mann, and Leslie Uggams Join JELLY'S LAST JAM at Encores!Nicholas Christopher, John Clay III, Tiffany Mann, and Leslie Uggams Join JELLY'S LAST JAM at Encores!
Listen: New Song 'Fly Away' is Released From JO – THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICALListen: New Song 'Fly Away' is Released From JO – THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL
Cecily Strong, David Zayas, and More Will Lead BROOKLYN LAUNDRY at Manhattan Theatre ClubCecily Strong, David Zayas, and More Will Lead BROOKLYN LAUNDRY at Manhattan Theatre Club

Videos

First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette Video
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central WONKA
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
& JULIET

Recommended For You