Broadway Podcast Network Debuts BACKSTAGE PASS Podcast With New York Theatre Barn

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces the new podcast “Backstage Pass,” in partnership with New York Theatre Barn. The premiere episodes are available now, featuring Tony Award-winning playwright Greg Kotis (Urinetown) discussing his newest work, The End of Flesh.

Hosts Teresa Attridge and Pauls Macs create space to lift up the artistry of those transforming the landscape of our industry. They make the exclusive, inclusive, going straight to the source to understand each artist's authentic viewpoint. Additional featured guests this season include Nico Juber, Justin Huertas, L. Morgan Lee, Jenn Colella, S.C. Lucier, Meghan Rose, Hector Flores Jr., Jessie MacBeth, and more.

“‘Backstage Pass' will give listeners unprecedented access to the artists shaping today's musical theatre landscape,” Attridge and Macs said. “We do deep-dive interviews about an artist's work, explore their background, and even design a special game – unique to each artist – that allows listeners to get to know them on an intimate (and often hilarious) level. This podcast allows us to celebrate a community of people who believe that art, which challenges us, is worth celebrating.”

Teresa Attridge (she/her/hers) is a biracial, bicoastal, bisexual Filipina-American theatre artist based out of Brooklyn. Teresa is a freelance dramaturg who works directly with playwrights and musical teams to help restructure, clarify, and organize existing pieces through personalized, creator-led workshopping sessions. Recently, she has also collaborated with both Goodspeed and Barn On Fire for the upcoming Little Miss Perfect: The Musical. As an actor, her New York credits include: Silke (The Moss Maidens, SheNYC) Mae (The Pajama Game, NAAP) and Joan (Void, Skeleton Rep). Regional: Medium Alison (Fun Home, 42nd St Moon) Christmas Eve (Avenue Q, Farmers Alley) Marta (Company, SF Playhouse), and Yitzhak (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Boxcar Theater). She is also the lyricist in the musical theatre songwriting duo Attridge and Parrish, who are in the process of recording their first album.

Pauls Macs (he/him) is a Seattle/New York-based director, producer, community builder, and educator. While working in New York, he has directed world premiere plays, films, operas, and musicals. Select directing credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Disney's Newsies, King Richard III, A Midsummer Night's Dream, I Would Consider Giving Up (world premiere), The Dark Don't Hide It (world premiere), Jack and Jill (world premiere), Petronilla (world premiere), Gutenberg! The Musical!, The Drowsy Chaperone, Urinetown: The Musical, and The Musical of Musicals: The Musical. Pauls is the Artistic Associate at New York Theatre Barn, which serves as a home for original culture shifting musicals during incubation. In Seattle, Pauls is a founding member of Gaisma Theatre Group, an inclusive theatre company dedicated to serving the musical theatre writers of the Pacific Northwest. He graduated with his MFA in Directing: Theatre and Film from The New School in New York City.

BPN also presents New York Theatre Barn's “The Musicals of Tomorrow” podcast in partnership, as part of the network.

To listen to “Backstage Pass,” visit bpn.fm/BackstagePass or wherever you get your podcasts.



