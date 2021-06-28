Broadway League Will Not Report Weekly Grosses for SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

Over the weekend, Springsteen on Broadway returned, marking the first opening night on Broadway since the shutdown began in March 2020. BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Broadway League will not report weekly grosses for the show, and that they are as happy about Broadway first returning show as the rest of the industry.

"One of the reasons that theatre is so important is that it brings people together in one place to share in the joy of our lives as well as the laughter, the tears, and the entertainment of pure escape," said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin. "To have people sitting together, unmasked and returning to a semblance of their life at the theatre is the perfect antidote to what we've all experienced for 15 months."

Bruce Springsteen will perform a limited run of Springsteen on Broadway performances at Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre through September 4.

Proceeds from Opening Night of Springsteen on Broadway at the St. James Theatre will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and The Actor's Fund.

Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography 'Born to Run,' Springsteen on Broadway is a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories. The show's original run included 236 sold-out performances at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre, beginning in October 2017 and concluding in December 2018. Springsteen earned a Special Tony Award for the performances, which were later adapted into a film and a soundtrack album.

Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin