Broadway Jukebox: Shimmy and Shake to the Music of Tina Turner!

As fiercely as she burst onto the music scene over six decades ago, Tina Turner has shimmied her way onto Broadway, in a brand new musical, led by Adrienne Warren playing the musical icon. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, and opens tonight on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

To get you in the mood for the big night, we've compiled not one, but two playlists- the first featuring some of Tina's greatest hits and the second featuring songs from the Original Cast Recording (now available worldwide).





