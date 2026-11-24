Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 11/22/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week:

THE IMAGINARY INVALID closed on 11/22. THE FANTASTICKS opened at the Hayes on 11/16. BLUE MAN GROUP "A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE" opened at the Lunt-Fontanne on 11/17. MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING opened at the Winter Garden on 11/19.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is in previews at the Broadhurst and officially opens on 11/23 (moved from 11/18, which was a gala performance). INTER ALIA is in previews at the Music Box and opens on 12/1. GALILEO is in previews at the Shubert and opens on 12/6.

CHICAGO donated the net proceeds from the Mon. 11/16 performance, which celebrated the production’s 30th anniversary, to the Entertainment Community Fund.

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW had six performances with 1,594 seats and two performances with 996 seats this week, for a total capacity of 11,556. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,445.

THE LOST BOYS had six performances with 1,648 seats and two performances with 1,306 seats this week, for a total capacity of 12,500. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,563.

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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

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This week (week ending 11/22/2026), 38 shows played on Broadway, with 313,587 tickets sold and a total gross of $40,374,391. The average ticket price was $128.75. This represents 1 fewer show than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 89.31%, with 313,587 of 351,105 available seats filled.

Attendance decreased by 2.42% compared to last week. Compared to the same week last year (Week 47, 2025), attendance increased by 7.98%.

Overall grosses rose 0.18% compared to last week. Year-over-year, grosses decreased by 0.65% ($40,374,391 vs. $40,638,869).

The average ticket price of $128.75 was $3.34 higher than last week and $11.18 lower than the same week last year ($139.93).

Year-over-Year: Top 5 Gross Increases

CHICAGO: $1,182,400 vs. $553,607 (+113.6% change)

MJ: $1,633,993 vs. $1,156,934 (+41.2% change)

& JULIET: $962,852 vs. $700,535 (+37.4% change)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $678,093 vs. $546,961 (+24.0% change)

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: $680,415 vs. $600,784 (+13.3% change)

Overall Capacity Utilization

This week: 89.3%. Same week last year: 89.0%. Change: Up 0.3 percentage points

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $3,039,502

OTHER DESERT CITIES: $2,562,632

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: $2,073,288

THE LION KING: $1,936,616

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $1,699,842

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

BLUE MAN GROUP "A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE": $317,376

THE FANTASTICKS: $375,151

DOWNSTATE: $377,378

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: $457,581

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: $541,725

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

ALADDIN: $281,671

THE LION KING: $267,785

CHICAGO: $260,067

INTER ALIA: $247,530

HAMILTON: $244,986

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: $-278,999

OH, MARY!: $-233,881

860: $-188,394

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: $-110,455

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $-106,979

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OTHER DESERT CITIES: $328.88

HAMILTON: $284.20

OH, MARY!: $190.15

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: $171.93

A FEW GOOD MEN: $166.24

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

BLUE MAN GROUP "A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE": $44.36

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: $64.31

DOWNSTATE: $66.70

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE: $75.43

THE FANTASTICKS: $84.68

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE IMAGINARY INVALID: 101.2%

HAMILTON: 101%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: 100.3%

INTER ALIA: 100%

A FEW GOOD MEN: 100%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

BLUE MAN GROUP "A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE": 60.3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: 68.2%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: 76.1%

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 77.3%

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE: 77.5%

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

BLUE MAN GROUP "A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE": 3024

INTER ALIA: 2034

GALILEO: 754

ALADDIN: 717

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 467

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

860: -1247

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: -959

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE: -877

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: -866

THE GREAT GATSBY: -857

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.