"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/22/26 - HAMILTON Tops $3 Million; Three Shows Open
View the latest Broadway Grosses
Stay Ahead of the Curtain Call! Get the latest Broadway Grosses instantly, direct to your email every week.
Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 11/22/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Of note this week:
THE IMAGINARY INVALID closed on 11/22. THE FANTASTICKS opened at the Hayes on 11/16. BLUE MAN GROUP "A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE" opened at the Lunt-Fontanne on 11/17. MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING opened at the Winter Garden on 11/19.
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is in previews at the Broadhurst and officially opens on 11/23 (moved from 11/18, which was a gala performance). INTER ALIA is in previews at the Music Box and opens on 12/1. GALILEO is in previews at the Shubert and opens on 12/6.
CHICAGO donated the net proceeds from the Mon. 11/16 performance, which celebrated the production’s 30th anniversary, to the Entertainment Community Fund.
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW had six performances with 1,594 seats and two performances with 996 seats this week, for a total capacity of 11,556. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,445.
THE LOST BOYS had six performances with 1,648 seats and two performances with 1,306 seats this week, for a total capacity of 12,500. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,563.
Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)
- INTER ALIA (100%)
- GALILEO (92%)
- NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE (77.5%)
- BLUE MAN GROUP "A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE" (60.3%)
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID (7.9%)
- ALADDIN (5.2%)
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (4%)
- SIX: THE MUSICAL (3.2%)
- WICKED (2.3%)
- 860 (1.7%)
- HAMILTON (0.9%)
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (0.8%)
- THE LION KING (0.6%)
- THE LOST BOYS (0.4%)
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (0.2%)
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (-12.1%)
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY (-9.3%)
- OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (-9.1%)
- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-8.1%)
- THE GREAT GATSBY (-7.2%)
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-5.7%)
- OH, MARY! (-5.6%)
- HADESTOWN (-5.3%)
- SCHMIGADOON! (-5.3%)
- THE OUTSIDERS (-4.9%)
- CHICAGO (-4.4%)
- THE BOOK OF MORMON (-4.1%)
- JUST IN TIME (-4%)
- DOWNSTATE (-4%)
- PARANORMAL ACTIVITY (-3.4%)
- MJ (-3.3%)
- BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-3.2%)
- WANTED (-2.8%)
- THE FANTASTICKS (-2.5%)
- HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES (-0.3%)
- & JULIET (-0.3%)
Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...
This week (week ending 11/22/2026), 38 shows played on Broadway, with 313,587 tickets sold and a total gross of $40,374,391. The average ticket price was $128.75. This represents 1 fewer show than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 89.31%, with 313,587 of 351,105 available seats filled.
Attendance decreased by 2.42% compared to last week. Compared to the same week last year (Week 47, 2025), attendance increased by 7.98%.
Overall grosses rose 0.18% compared to last week. Year-over-year, grosses decreased by 0.65% ($40,374,391 vs. $40,638,869).
The average ticket price of $128.75 was $3.34 higher than last week and $11.18 lower than the same week last year ($139.93).
Year-over-Year: Top 5 Gross Increases
- CHICAGO: $1,182,400 vs. $553,607 (+113.6% change)
- MJ: $1,633,993 vs. $1,156,934 (+41.2% change)
- & JULIET: $962,852 vs. $700,535 (+37.4% change)
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $678,093 vs. $546,961 (+24.0% change)
- OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: $680,415 vs. $600,784 (+13.3% change)
Overall Capacity Utilization
This week: 89.3%. Same week last year: 89.0%. Change: Up 0.3 percentage points
Top 5 by This Week Gross
- HAMILTON: $3,039,502
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: $2,562,632
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: $2,073,288
- THE LION KING: $1,936,616
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $1,699,842
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
- BLUE MAN GROUP "A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE": $317,376
- THE FANTASTICKS: $375,151
- DOWNSTATE: $377,378
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: $457,581
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: $541,725
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- ALADDIN: $281,671
- THE LION KING: $267,785
- CHICAGO: $260,067
- INTER ALIA: $247,530
- HAMILTON: $244,986
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: $-278,999
- OH, MARY!: $-233,881
- 860: $-188,394
- OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: $-110,455
- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $-106,979
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: $328.88
- HAMILTON: $284.20
- OH, MARY!: $190.15
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: $171.93
- A FEW GOOD MEN: $166.24
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
- BLUE MAN GROUP "A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE": $44.36
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: $64.31
- DOWNSTATE: $66.70
- NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE: $75.43
- THE FANTASTICKS: $84.68
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID: 101.2%
- HAMILTON: 101%
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: 100.3%
- INTER ALIA: 100%
- A FEW GOOD MEN: 100%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
- BLUE MAN GROUP "A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE": 60.3%
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: 68.2%
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: 76.1%
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 77.3%
- NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE: 77.5%
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- BLUE MAN GROUP "A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE": 3024
- INTER ALIA: 2034
- GALILEO: 754
- ALADDIN: 717
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 467
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- 860: -1247
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: -959
- NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE: -877
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY: -866
- THE GREAT GATSBY: -857
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Popular episode