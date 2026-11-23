







Rosamund Pike is opening up about her Broadway debut in Inter Alia, the Suzie Miller play now in previews at the Music Box Theatre. In new videos from her appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Pike reveals she had to contact Shania Twain for permission to perform her song in the new play.

In Inter Alia, Pike explains that the title is a Latin legal term meaning "among other things." Pike plays a criminal court judge who is also a wife, mother and friend, and she described the play as being about the juggle of a woman's life.

"She’s a feminist judge," she shared. "She tries to make sure that complainants, victims have a really fair time in court, and she’s a really cool woman, like these real judges that I met who are just fantastic. They’re kind, witty, clever, compassionate, cool people, and she feels her moral compass is absolute. And then something happens with her son that shakes their whole family dynamic."

Pike also reveals that she sings Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" as a karaoke performance in the show, revealing that she wrote to Twain to get clearance for the song.

"I wrote to Shania because I found a contact for her because the National Theater, they they weren't getting responded to by the record company to get permission and I was like 'I need to know what I'm singing.'"

She reveals she finally got into touch with Twain through text – and can now be heard singing the hit single in the play on Broadway.

Pike's Broadway run is directed by Justin Martin. Previews began November 11 after a one-day delay, with opening night set for December 1, 2026, as reported in BroadwayWorld's coverage of the postponed first preview. Pike won the 2026 Olivier Award and the 2026 Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Actress for playing Jessica Parks.

Jamie Glover and Cormac McAlinden also appear in the cast as Michael Wheatley and Harry Wheatley,. Earlier, in a conversation with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge at the start of rehearsals, Pike described the play as being about family and the juggle of motherhood, in a video interview.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming