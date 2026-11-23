"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Rosamund Pike Reached Out to Shania Twain to Sing Her Song in INTER ALIA
The actor, who plays a criminal court judge in the production at the Music Box Theatre, also explains the background of the play.
Rosamund Pike is opening up about her Broadway debut in Inter Alia, the Suzie Miller play now in previews at the Music Box Theatre. In new videos from her appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Pike reveals she had to contact Shania Twain for permission to perform her song in the new play.
In Inter Alia, Pike explains that the title is a Latin legal term meaning "among other things." Pike plays a criminal court judge who is also a wife, mother and friend, and she described the play as being about the juggle of a woman's life.
"She’s a feminist judge," she shared. "She tries to make sure that complainants, victims have a really fair time in court, and she’s a really cool woman, like these real judges that I met who are just fantastic. They’re kind, witty, clever, compassionate, cool people, and she feels her moral compass is absolute. And then something happens with her son that shakes their whole family dynamic."
Pike also reveals that she sings Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" as a karaoke performance in the show, revealing that she wrote to Twain to get clearance for the song.
"I wrote to Shania because I found a contact for her because the National Theater, they they weren't getting responded to by the record company to get permission and I was like 'I need to know what I'm singing.'"
She reveals she finally got into touch with Twain through text – and can now be heard singing the hit single in the play on Broadway.
Pike's Broadway run is directed by Justin Martin. Previews began November 11 after a one-day delay, with opening night set for December 1, 2026, as reported in BroadwayWorld's coverage of the postponed first preview. Pike won the 2026 Olivier Award and the 2026 Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Actress for playing Jessica Parks.
Jamie Glover and Cormac McAlinden also appear in the cast as Michael Wheatley and Harry Wheatley,. Earlier, in a conversation with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge at the start of rehearsals, Pike described the play as being about family and the juggle of motherhood, in a video interview.
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