Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, officially opens tonight, November 19, at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. What did the critics think of Much Ado About Nothing on Broadway? Read the reviews below.

The production marks Atwell's Broadway debut and will continue its strictly limited engagement through January 10, 2027.

Hiddleston stars as Benedick opposite Atwell as Beatrice in Shakespeare's romantic comedy about love, deception, and mistaken identities. The production arrives on Broadway following its London engagement, with Lloyd returning to the director's chair.

The cast also features Mara Huf as Hero, Mika Onyx Johnson as Borachio, Gerald Kyd as Don Pedro, Forbes Masson as Leonato, Phillip Olagoke as Friar Francis, Mason Alexander Park as Margaret, James Phoon as Claudio, and Tim Steed as Don John.

The creative team includes scenic and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designers and composers Ben and Max Ringham, and choreographer Fabian Aloise.

Produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, Much Ado About Nothing is playing a limited 10-week Broadway engagement through Sunday, January 10, 2027.

Sara Holdren, Vulture : Oh, look: A human being having an experience. Her experience passing to us along that miraculous, invisible thread. A heartbeat we can practically hear. A reason for being together, watching and listening and yearning in the dark. No volume of EDM, no amount of pink confetti in the world, is equal to that.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Jamie Lloyd’s ebullient, delirious production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing is quite literally big-hearted: A giant red Valentine balloon hovers toward the back of the playing space, descending on occasion to nearly swallow someone whole, as feelings that size sometimes threaten to do. Soutra Gilmour’s set consists of almost nothing else but a table, a set of simple molded-plastic chairs and a massive quantity of pink tissue confetti, which coats the floor and often rains from the ceiling. Love is all around! But it is concentrated, too, in the highly attractive form of Hayley Atwell and Tom Hiddleston as the main couple, Beatrice and Benedick, whose bickering, capering and eventual surrender to each other’s charms could make the stoniest audiences swoon.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: Selling Shakespeare in a giant Broadway barn like the Winter Garden Theatre requires some really slick shtick these days. Enter the inestimably shrewd British director Jamie Lloyd, the audacious theatrical monarch of the one, really great idea, who has decided that “Much Ado About Nothing,” actually a complex and restless play, is an optimistic, big-hearted romp, all about love, sweet love.

Charles Isherwood, The Wall Street Journal: Or maybe Don John just couldn’t face being uninvited to the party, an understandable sentiment. Even if some of Mr. Lloyd’s choices may puzzle—giving unusual prominence to the 1980s Taylor Dayne hit “Tell It to My Heart,” now eternally lodged in my head, for example—the ebullience that pervades the production may envelop you almost against your will. And the performances by Ms. Atwell and Mr. Hiddleston are so radiant, funny and seductive that any attempt to resist them would be as foolish as it would be futile.

Johnny Oleksinki, The New York Post: Except perhaps purists — those who prefer their Shakespeare with a side of doublet. They might balk at Lloyd’s irreverence and excesses. The director of “Sunset Boulevard” with Nicole Scherzinger always inspires polarizing reactions, though his first go at pure joy had a grin plastered to my face for most of two and a half hours.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: But in the end, this Much Ado About Nothing succeeds because of Lloyd’s approach. The man has an eye (and an ear) for a good party. And here he transforms the Bard’s work into a virtual musical comedy that is contemporary, light on its feet, and irresistibly fun. ★★★★☆