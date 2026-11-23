



Twenty-two Broadway dancers returned to the now-shuttered John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to protest President Donald Trump's changes to the institution and honor the legacy of the president it was built to memorialize. Behind them, a tarp obscured most of Kennedy's name on the building's facade.

Marking the 63rd anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's assassination, "John" is the third ResistDance performance staged outside the Kennedy Center this year. The protest was created by two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Bryan Buckley and choreographer Matthew Steffens and is produced through First Amendment Troop, the advocacy arm of global production company hungryman.

The film takes its title from the only word of Kennedy's name still visible on the building's facade. The performance features dancers from Broadway productions including Aladdin, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, MJ the Musical and Newsies, as well as upcoming productions of Damn Yankees and Evita.

Set to a reimagined version of Regina Spektor's cover of "Dear Theodosia" from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, interwoven with excerpts from Kennedy's own speeches, the performance recreates defining moments from JFK's life, his assassination in Dallas on November 22, 1963, and the grief that followed. Through movement, the dancers bring to life the relationship between John and Jacqueline Kennedy and explore the influence the couple had on American arts and culture.

For choreographer Matthew Steffens, that connection is deeply personal. In 2002, while working in advertising and dancing on the side, Steffens was selected to perform alongside Broadway professionals in a Kennedy Center Honors tribute to Chita Rivera. The experience inspired him to leave advertising behind and pursue a professional career in dance.

Steffens has since performed on four different stages at the Kennedy Center across seven productions, most recently with the six-time Tony Award-nominated and Grammy Award-winning tour of Into the Woods.

For Hugo Pizano Orozco, who portrays President Kennedy in the film, the performance carried its own personal significance. A Juilliard graduate who made his Broadway debut in Aladdin earlier this year, Orozco previously performed at the Kennedy Center with Ballet Hispánico.

Portraying Jacqueline Kennedy is rising Italian dance star Serena Carella, who gained national recognition as a finalist on Amici di Maria De Filippi, one of Italy's most popular televised talent competitions.

The film follows two previous ResistDance performances earlier this year, which collectively generated more than 100 million views and 1.5 billion media impressions worldwide. The first honored Renée Good and Alex Pretti, who were murdered by federal immigration officers. The second, released in April, protested the redaction of the Epstein files, raised questions about President Trump's ties to Epstein and the withholding of records, and amplified the voices of survivors.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that a federal judge is considering whether to lift a court order blocking the Trump administration's planned two-year closure of the Kennedy Center for renovations. U.S. District Judge Christopher “Casey” Cooper heard arguments from both sides but did not provide a timeline for his decision.

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